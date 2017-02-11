Rally Sweden - Day 3 Leaderboard after SS11 (Top 15)

The top 15 Day 3 Leaderboard after SS11 for the 2017 Rally Sweden, the second round of the 2017 World Rally Championship.
2017 Rally Sweden leaderboard after SS11 (Top 15):
1. Thierry Neuville
BEL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 1h 46m 41.6s
M
2. Jari-Matti Latvala
FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +32.8
M
3. Ott Tanak
EST M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +42.0s
M
4. Sebastien Ogier
FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +56.2s
M
5. Kris Meeke
GBR Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC +1m 10.3s
M
6. Dani Sordo
ESP Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +1m 57.1s
M
7. Craig Breen
IRL Citroen DS3 Abu Dhabi WRC +2m 26.1s
M
8. Elfyn Evans
GBR DMACK M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +3m 47.1s
M
9. Stephane Lefebvre
FRA Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC +5m 02.0s
RC1
10. Hayden Paddon
NZL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +5m 12.4s
M
11. Pontus Tidemand
SWE Skoda Motorsport Fabia R5 +6m 18.1s
WRC2
12. Teemu Suninen
FIN Ford Fiesta R5 +7m 30.2s
RC2
13.Christian Ole Veiby
NOR Skoda Motorsport Fabia R5 +7m 35.7s
WRC2
14. Eric Camilli
FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta R5 +8m 53.9s
WRC2
15. Gus Greensmith
GBR Ford Fiesta R5 +9m 59.5s
WRC2
WRC2 Top 3 results after SS11:
1. Pontus Tidemand
SWE Skoda Motorsport Fabia R5 1h 52m 59.7secs
WRC2
2. Teemu Suninen
FIN Ford Fiesta R5 +1m 12.1s
RC2
3.Christian Ole Veiby
NOR Skoda Motorsport Fabia R5 +1m 17.6s
WRC2
all times unofficial
Notable retirements
SS5. Juho Hanninen
FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC Damage
M Restarted under Rally 2 regulations