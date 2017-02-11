Rally Sweden - Day 3 Leaderboard after SS15 (Top 15)

The top 15 Day 3 Leaderboard after SS15 for the 2017 Rally Sweden, the second round of the 2017 World Rally Championship.
2017 Rally Sweden leaderboard after SS15 (Top 15):
1. Jari-Matti Latvala
FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC 2hr 04m 59.3s
M
2. Ott Tanak
EST M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +3.8s
M
3. Sebastien Ogier
FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +16.6s
M
4. Dani Sordo
ESP Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +1m 39.5s
M
5. Craig Breen
IRL Citroen DS3 Abu Dhabi WRC +2m 04.5s
M
6. Elfyn Evans
GBR DMACK M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +3m 44.7s
M
7. Hayden Paddon
NZL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +5m 00.2s
M
8. Stephane Lefebvre
FRA Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC +5m 37.0s
RC1
9. Pontus Tidemand
SWE Skoda Motorsport Fabia R5 +6m 36.7s
WRC2
10. Teemu Suninen
FIN Ford Fiesta R5 +7m 52.9s
RC2
11.Christian Ole Veiby
NOR Skoda Motorsport Fabia R5 +7m 58.2s
WRC2
12. Kris Meeke
GBR Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC +9m 09.2s
M
13. Thierry Neuville
BEL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +9m 15.8s
M*
14. Eric Camilli
FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta R5 +9m 27.2s
WRC2
15. Gus Greensmith
GBR Ford Fiesta R5 +11m 13.9s
WRC2
*Neuville classification after 10 minute time penalty applied for failing to finish SS15
WRC2 Top 3 results after SS11:
1. Pontus Tidemand
SWE Skoda Motorsport Fabia R5 2h 11m 36.0secs
WRC2
2. Teemu Suninen
FIN Ford Fiesta R5 +1m 16.2s
RC2
3.Christian Ole Veiby
NOR Skoda Motorsport Fabia R5 +1m 21.5s
WRC2
all times unofficial
Notable retirements
SS5. Juho Hanninen
FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC Damage
M Restarted under Rally 2 regulations
SS15. Thierry Neuville
BEL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC Damage
M