Rally Sweden - Day 4 Leaderboard after SS17 (Top 15)

12 February 2017
The top 15 Day 3 Leaderboard after SS17 for the 2017 Rally Sweden, the second round of the 2017 World Rally Championship.
2017 Rally Sweden leaderboard after SS17 (Top 15):

1. Jari-Matti Latvala FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC 2hr 27m 12.5s M
2. Ott Tanak EST M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +20.0s M
3. Sebastien Ogier FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +58.3s M
4. Dani Sordo ESP Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +2m 03.5s M
5. Craig Breen IRL Citroen DS3 Abu Dhabi WRC +2m 36.0s M
6. Elfyn Evans GBR DMACK M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +5m 14.8s M
7. Hayden Paddon NZL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +5m 23.5s M
8. Stephane Lefebvre FRA Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC +6m 52.0s RC1
9. Pontus Tidemand SWE Skoda Motorsport Fabia R5 +8m 33.3s WRC2
10. Teemu Suninen FIN Ford Fiesta R5 +9m 27.7s RC2

11. Christian Ole Veiby NOR Skoda Motorsport Fabia R5 +9m 39.5s WRC2
12. Kris Meeke GBR Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC +10m 25.7s M
13. Thierry Neuville BEL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +11m 30.0s M*
14. Eric Camilli FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta R5 +11m 40.9s WRC2
15. Gus Greensmith GBR Ford Fiesta R5 +13m 28.8s WRC2

*Neuville classification after 10 minute time penalty applied for failing to finish SS15

WRC2 Top 3 results after SS11:

1. Pontus Tidemand SWE Skoda Motorsport Fabia R5 2h 35m 45.8secs WRC2
2. Teemu Suninen FIN Ford Fiesta R5 +54.4s RC2
3.Christian Ole Veiby NOR Skoda Motorsport Fabia R5 +1m 06.2s WRC2

all times unofficial

Notable retirements

SS5. Juho Hanninen FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC Damage M Restarted under Rally 2 regulations
SS15. Thierry Neuville BEL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC Damage M

