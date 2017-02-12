Rally Sweden - Results

The top 15 results for the 2017 Rally Sweden, the second round of the 2017 World Rally Championship.
2017 Rally Sweden leaderboard after SS18 (Top 15):
1. Jari-Matti Latvala
FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC 2hr 36m 3.6s
M
2. Ott Tanak
EST M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +29.2s
M
3. Sebastien Ogier
FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +59.5s
M
4. Dani Sordo
ESP Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +2m 11.5s
M
5. Craig Breen
IRL Citroen DS3 Abu Dhabi WRC +2m 51.2s
M
6. Elfyn Evans
GBR DMACK M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +5m 26.6s
M
7. Hayden Paddon
NZL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +5m 31.2s
M
8. Stephane Lefebvre
FRA Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC +7m 14.7s
RC1
9. Pontus Tidemand
SWE Skoda Motorsport Fabia R5 +9m 11.1s
WRC2
10. Teemu Suninen
FIN Ford Fiesta R5 +10m 02.9s
RC2
11. Christian Ole Veiby
NOR Skoda Motorsport Fabia R5 +10m 18.5s
WRC2
12. Kris Meeke
GBR Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC +10m 28.7s
M
13. Thierry Neuville
BEL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +11m 31.5s
M*
14. Eric Camilli
FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta R5 +12m 23.5s
WRC2
15. Mads Ostberg
NOR Ford Fiesta RS WRC +13m 54.7s
WRC2
*Neuville classification after 10 minute time penalty applied for failing to finish SS15
WRC2 Top 3 results after SS18:
1. Pontus Tidemand
SWE Skoda Motorsport Fabia R5 2h 45m 14.7secs
WRC2
2. Teemu Suninen
FIN Ford Fiesta R5 +51.8s
RC2
3.Christian Ole Veiby
NOR Skoda Motorsport Fabia R5 +1m 07.4s
WRC2
all times unofficial
Notable retirements
SS5. Juho Hanninen
FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC Damage
M Restarted under Rally 2 regulations
SS15. Thierry Neuville
BEL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC Damage
M