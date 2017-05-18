WRC »

Rally de Portugal: Shakedown results

18 May 2017
The shakedown results for the 2017 Vodafone Rally de Portugal, the sixth round of the 2017 World Rally Championship.
The shakedown results for the 2017 Vodafone Rally de Portugal, the sixth round of the 2017 World Rally Championship.

2017 Vodafone Rally de Portugal Shakedown (Top 15):

1. Dani Sordo ESP Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 3m 06.9s M
2. Sebastien Ogier FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +0.1s M
3. Jari-Matti Latvala FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +0.2s M
4. Kris Meeke GBR Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC +0.3s M
5. Elfyn Evans GBR DMACK M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +0.6s M
6. Mads Ostberg NOR M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +0.8s M
7. Ott Tanak EST M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +0.9s M
8. Thierry Neuville BEL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +1.2s M
9. Juho Hanninen FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +1.4s M
10. Hayden Paddon NZL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +1.8s M
11. Esapekka Lappi FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +2.3s M
12. Stephane Lefebvre FRA Citroen DS3 Abu Dhabi WRC +2.5s M
13. Craig Breen IRL Citroen DS3 Abu Dhabi WRC +2.6s M
14. Andreas Mikkelsen NOR Skoda Fabia R5 +6.7s WRC2
15. Eric Camilli FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta R5 WRC +9.1s WRC2

all times unofficial

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
27.04.2017 - Shakedown, Dani Sordo (ESP)-Marc Marti (ESP),Hyundai i2 Coupe WRC, Hyundai Motorsport
18.05.2017 - Shakedown, Flags
18.05.2017 - Shakedown, ENRICO BRAZZOLI (ITA) - MAURIZIO BARONE (ITA) PEUGEOT 208 R2
18.05.2017 - Shakedown, Fabio Andolfi (ITA) Manuel Fenoli (ITA) HYUNDAI i20 R5, ACI TEAM ITALIA
18.05.2017 - Shakedown, PIERRE-LOUIS LOUBET (FRA) - VINCENT LANDAIS (FRA) FORD FIESTA R5
18.05.2017 - Shakedown, Simone Tempestini (ITA)-Giovanni Bernacchini (ITA), CitroÃ«n DS3 R5, GEKON RACING
18.05.2017 - Shakedown, BENITO GUERRA (MEX) - DANIEL CUE (ESP) SKODA FABIA R5, MOTORSPORT ITALIA SLR
18.05.2017 - Shakedown, TEEMU SUNINEN (FIN) - MIKKO MARKKULA (FIN) FORD FIESTA R5, M-SPORT WORLD RALLY TEAM
18.05.2017 - Shakedown, Eric Camilli (FRA)-Benjamin Veillas (FRA) Ford Fiesta, Mâ€Sport World Rally Team
18.05.2017 - Shakedown, Andreas Mikkelsen (NOR)-Anders Jaeger (NOR) SKODA FABIA R5, SKODA MOTORSPORT
18.05.2017 - Shakedown, Valeriy Gorban (UKR)-Sergei Larens (EST) BMWâ€Mini John Cooper Works, Eurolamp World Rally Team
18.05.2017 - Shakedown, Valeriy Gorban (UKR)-Sergei Larens (EST) BMWâ€Mini John Cooper Works, Eurolamp World Rally Team
18.05.2017 - Shakedown, Martin Prokop - Jan Tomanek Ford Fiesta RS WRC, ONEBET JIPOCAR WORLD RALLY TEAM
18.05.2017 - Shakedown, SHEIK KHALID AL QASSIMI (ARE) - CHRIS PATTERSON (GBR) CITROEN C3 WRC, CITROÃ‹N TOTAL ABU DHABI WRT
18.05.2017 - Shakedown, SHEIK KHALID AL QASSIMI (ARE) - CHRIS PATTERSON (GBR) CITROEN C3 WRC, CITROÃ‹N TOTAL ABU DHABI WRT
18.05.2017 - Shakedown, Mads Ostberg (NOR)-Ola Floene (NOR) Ford Fiesta WRC, Mâ€Sport World Rally Team
18.05.2017 - Shakedown, Mads Ostberg (NOR)-Ola Floene (NOR) Ford Fiesta WRC, Mâ€Sport World Rally Team
18.05.2017 - Shakedown, Essapeka Lappi (FIN) Janne Ferm (FIN), Skoda Fabia R5 WRC2, Skoda Motorsport

