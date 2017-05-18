Rally de Portugal - Shakedown results

The shakedown results for the 2017 Vodafone Rally de Portugal, the sixth round of the 2017 World Rally Championship.
2017 Vodafone Rally de Portugal Shakedown (Top 15):
1. Dani Sordo
ESP Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 3m 06.9s
M
2. Sebastien Ogier
FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +0.1s
M
3. Jari-Matti Latvala
FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +0.2s
M
4. Kris Meeke
GBR Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC +0.3s
M
5. Elfyn Evans
GBR DMACK M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +0.6s
M
6. Mads Ostberg
NOR M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +0.8s
M
7. Ott Tanak
EST M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +0.9s
M
8. Thierry Neuville
BEL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +1.2s
M
9. Juho Hanninen
FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +1.4s
M
10. Hayden Paddon
NZL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +1.8s
M
11. Esapekka Lappi
FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +2.3s
M
12. Stephane Lefebvre
FRA Citroen DS3 Abu Dhabi WRC +2.5s
M
13. Craig Breen
IRL Citroen DS3 Abu Dhabi WRC +2.6s
M
14. Andreas Mikkelsen
NOR Skoda Fabia R5 +6.7s
WRC2
15. Eric Camilli
FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta R5 WRC +9.1s
WRC2
all times unofficial