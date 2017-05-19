Rally Portugal - Day 2 Leaderboard

The Day 2 Leaderboard for the 2017 Vodafone Rally de Portugal (Top 15) after SS9 of 19, the sixth round of the 2017 World Rally Championship.
2017 Vodafone Rally de Portugal after SS9 (Top 15):
1. Ott Tanak
EST M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC 1h 37m 18.5s
M
2. Dani Sordo
ESP Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +4.6s
M
3. Sebastien Ogier
FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +5.0s
M
4. Thierry Neuville
BEL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +11.1s
M
5. Craig Breen
IRL Citroen DS3 Abu Dhabi WRC +12.9s
M
6. Elfyn Evans
GBR DMACK M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +18.3s
M
7. Juho Hanninen
FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +52.0s
M
8. Esapekka Lappi
FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +1m 12.3s
M
9. Andreas Mikkelsen
NOR Skoda Fabia R5 +3n 17.8s
WRC2
10. Mads Ostberg
NOR M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +3m 50.0s
M
11. Teemu Suninen
FIN M-Sport Ford Fiesta R5 +4m 22.3s
WRC2
12.Pontus Tidemand
SWE Skoda Fabia R5 +4m 34.6s
WRC2
13. Jari-Matti Latvala
FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +4m 51.2s
M
14. Martin Prokop
CZE Onebet Jipocar WRT Ford Fiesta RS WRC +6m 28.2s
RC1
15.Quentin Gilbert
FRA Skoda Fabia R5 +7m 05.9s
WRC2
Notable others:
24. Hayden Paddon
NZL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +10m 56.0s
M
WRC2 standings after SS9:
1. Andreas Mikkelsen
NOR Skoda Fabia R5 1h 40m 36.3
WRC2
2. Teemu Suninen
FIN M-Sport Ford Fiesta R5 +1m 04.5s
WRC2
3.Pontus Tidemand
SWE Skoda Fabia R5 +1m 06.8s
WRC2
Retirements
SS7. Kris Meeke
GBR Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC
M
all times unofficial