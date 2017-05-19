WRC »

WRC Rally Portugal - Day 2 Leaderboard

19 May 2017
The Day 2 Leaderboard for the 2017 Vodafone Rally de Portugal (Top 15) after SS9 of 19, the sixth round of the 2017 World Rally Championship.
The Day 2 Leaderboard for the 2017 Vodafone Rally de Portugal (Top 15) after SS9 of 19, the sixth round of the 2017 World Rally Championship.

2017 Vodafone Rally de Portugal after SS9 (Top 15):

1. Ott Tanak EST M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC 1h 37m 18.5s M
2. Dani Sordo ESP Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +4.6s M
3. Sebastien Ogier FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +5.0s M
4. Thierry Neuville BEL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +11.1s M
5. Craig Breen IRL Citroen DS3 Abu Dhabi WRC +12.9s M
6. Elfyn Evans GBR DMACK M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +18.3s M
7. Juho Hanninen FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +52.0s M
8. Esapekka Lappi FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +1m 12.3s M
9. Andreas Mikkelsen NOR Skoda Fabia R5 +3n 17.8s WRC2
10. Mads Ostberg NOR M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +3m 50.0s M
11. Teemu Suninen FIN M-Sport Ford Fiesta R5 +4m 22.3s WRC2
12.Pontus Tidemand SWE Skoda Fabia R5 +4m 34.6s WRC2
13. Jari-Matti Latvala FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +4m 51.2s M
14. Martin Prokop CZE Onebet Jipocar WRT Ford Fiesta RS WRC +6m 28.2s RC1
15.Quentin Gilbert FRA Skoda Fabia R5 +7m 05.9s WRC2

Notable others:

24. Hayden Paddon NZL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +10m 56.0s M

WRC2 standings after SS9:

1. Andreas Mikkelsen NOR Skoda Fabia R5 1h 40m 36.3 WRC2
2. Teemu Suninen FIN M-Sport Ford Fiesta R5 +1m 04.5s WRC2
3.Pontus Tidemand SWE Skoda Fabia R5 +1m 06.8s WRC2

Retirements

SS7. Kris Meeke GBR Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC M

all times unofficial

