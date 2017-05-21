Rally Portugal - Result

The Vodafone Rally de Portugal (Top 15) Result after SS19 of 19, the sixth round of the 2017 World Rally Championship.
2017 Vodafone Rally de Portugal Results (Top 15):
1. Sebastien Ogier
FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +3h 42m 55.7s
M
2. Thierry Neuville
BEL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +15.6s
M
3. Dani Sordo
ESP Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +1m 01.7s
M
4. Ott Tanak
EST M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +1m 30.2s
M
5. Craig Breen
IRL Citroen DS3 Abu Dhabi WRC +1m 57.4s
M
6. Elfyn Evans
GBR DMACK M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +3m 10.6s
M
7. Juho Hanninen
FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +3m 48.9s
M
8. Mads Ostberg
NOR M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +5m 29.1s
M
9. Jari-Matti Latvala
FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +5m 43.6s
M
10. Esapekka Lappi
FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +8m 13.3s
M
11.Pontus Tidemand
SWE Skoda Fabia R5 +11m 21.9s
WRC2
12. Teemu Suninen
FIN M-Sport Ford Fiesta R5 +11m 33.1s
WRC2
13. Stephane Lefebvre
FRA Citroen DS3 Abu Dhabi WRC +12m 02.3s
M
14. Martin Prokop
CZE Onebet Jipocar WRT Ford Fiesta RS WRC +15m 16.3s
RC1
15.Simone Tempestini
ROU Citroen DS3 R5 +18m 22.5s
WRC2
Notable others:
17. Khalid Al Qassimi
UAE Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC +21.11.2s
M *
18. Kris Meeke
GBR Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC +22m 19.1s
M *
29. Hayden Paddon
NZL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +42m 38.5s
M
WRC2 standings after SS9:
1.Pontus Tidemand
SWE Skoda Fabia R5 3h 54.17.6s
WRC2
2. Teemu Suninen
FIN M-Sport Ford Fiesta R5 +11.2s
WRC2
3.Simone Tempestini
ROU Citroen DS3 R5 +7m 00.6s
WRC2
Retirements
SS19. Andreas Mikkelsen
NOR Skoda Fabia R5
WRC2
SS7. Kris Meeke
GBR Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC
M *
* Restarted
all times unofficial