WRC »

WRC Rally Italy - Shakedown results

8 June 2017
The shakedown results for the 2017 Rally Italia Sardegna, the seventh round of the 2017 World Rally Championship.
Rally Italy - Shakedown results
WRC Rally Italy - Shakedown results
The shakedown results for the 2017 Rally Italia Sardegna, the seventh round of the 2017 World Rally Championship.

2017 Rally Italia Sardegna Shakedown (Top 15):

1. Dani Sordo ESP Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 2m 31.8s M
2. Thierry Neuville BEL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +0.2s M
3. Jari-Matti Latvala FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +1.1s M
4. Esapekka Lappi FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +1.3s M
5. Andreas Mikkelsen FRA Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC +1.3s M
6. Hayden Paddon NZL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +1.4 s M
7. Kris Meeke GBR Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC +1.8s M
8. Sebastien Ogier FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +1.9s M
9. Juho Hanninen FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +2.4s M
10. Mads Ostberg NOR M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +3.3s M
11. Craig Breen IRL Citroen DS3 Abu Dhabi WRC +3.5s M
12. Elfyn Evans GBR DMACK M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +6.6s M
13. Ott Tanak EST M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +8.6s M
14. Jan Kopecky CZE Skoda Fabia R5 +12.3s WRC2
15. Eric Camilli FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta R5 WRC +13.1s WRC2

all times unofficial

Tagged as: m-sport , Kris Meeke , Jari-Matti Latvala , Sebastien Ogier , Juho Hanninen , World Rally Championship , Dani Sordo , Citroën , Andreas Mikkelsen , Elfyn Evans , Thierry Neuville , hyundai , Mads Ostberg
« Take me back to the WRC Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
27.04.2017 - Shakedown, Dani Sordo (ESP)-Marc Marti (ESP),Hyundai i2 Coupe WRC, Hyundai Motorsport
21.05.2017 - 1st place SÃ©bastien Ogier (FRA)-Julien Ingrassia (FRA) Ford Fiesta WRC, Mâ€Sport World Rally Team, 2nd place Thierry Neuville (BEL)-Nicolas Gilsoul (BEL) Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC, Hyundai Motorsport and 3rd place Dani Sordo (ESP)-Marc Marti (ESP),Hyundai i2 Coupe WRC, Hyundai Motorsport
21.05.2017 - Fabio Andolfi (ITA) Manuel Fenoli (ITA) HYUNDAI i20 R5, ACI TEAM ITALIA
21.05.2017 - HIROKI ARAI (JPN) - GLENN MACNEALL (AUS) FORD FIESTA R5, TOMMI MÃ„KINEN RACING
21.05.2017 - HIROKI ARAI (JPN) - GLENN MACNEALL (AUS) FORD FIESTA R5, TOMMI MÃ„KINEN RACING
21.05.2017 - TEEMU SUNINEN (FIN) - MIKKO MARKKULA (FIN) FORD FIESTA R5, M-SPORT WORLD RALLY TEAM
21.05.2017 - Pontus Tidemand (SWE)-Jonas Andersson (SWE) Skoda Fabia R5 WRC2, Skoda Motorsport
21.05.2017 - Andreas Mikkelsen (NOR)-Anders Jaeger (NOR) SKODA FABIA R5, SKODA MOTORSPORT
21.05.2017 - Andreas Mikkelsen (NOR)-Anders Jaeger (NOR) SKODA FABIA R5, SKODA MOTORSPORT
21.05.2017 - JEAN-MICHEL RAOUX (FRA) - THOMAS ESCARTEFIGUE (FRA) CITROEN DS3 WRC
21.05.2017 - Valeriy Gorban (UKR)-Sergei Larens (EST) BMWâ€Mini John Cooper Works, Eurolamp World Rally Team
21.05.2017 - Martin Prokop (CZE) - Jan Tomanek (CZE) Ford Fiesta RS WRC, ONEBET JIPOCAR WORLD RALLY TEAM
21.05.2017 - Martin Prokop (CZE) - Jan Tomanek (CZE) Ford Fiesta RS WRC, ONEBET JIPOCAR WORLD RALLY TEAM
21.05.2017 - SHEIK KHALID AL QASSIMI (ARE) - CHRIS PATTERSON (GBR) CITROEN C3 WRC, CITROÃ‹N TOTAL ABU DHABI WRT
21.05.2017 - SHEIK KHALID AL QASSIMI (ARE) - CHRIS PATTERSON (GBR) CITROEN C3 WRC, CITROÃ‹N TOTAL ABU DHABI WRT
21.05.2017 - Mads Ostberg (NOR)-Ola Floene (NOR) Ford Fiesta WRC, Mâ€Sport World Rally Team
21.05.2017 - Mads Ostberg (NOR)-Ola Floene (NOR) Ford Fiesta WRC, Mâ€Sport World Rally Team
21.05.2017 - Essapeka Lappi (FIN) Janne Ferm (FIN), TOYOTA YARIS WRC, TOYOTA GAZOO RACING WRT

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 