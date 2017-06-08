Rally Italy - Shakedown results

The shakedown results for the 2017 Rally Italia Sardegna, the seventh round of the 2017 World Rally Championship.
2017 Rally Italia Sardegna Shakedown (Top 15):
1. Dani Sordo
ESP Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 2m 31.8s
M
2. Thierry Neuville
BEL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +0.2s
M
3. Jari-Matti Latvala
FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +1.1s
M
4. Esapekka Lappi
FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +1.3s
M
5. Andreas Mikkelsen
FRA Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC +1.3s
M
6. Hayden Paddon
NZL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +1.4 s
M
7. Kris Meeke
GBR Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC +1.8s
M
8. Sebastien Ogier
FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +1.9s
M
9. Juho Hanninen
FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +2.4s
M
10. Mads Ostberg
NOR M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +3.3s
M
11. Craig Breen
IRL Citroen DS3 Abu Dhabi WRC +3.5s
M
12. Elfyn Evans
GBR DMACK M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +6.6s
M
13. Ott Tanak
EST M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +8.6s
M
14. Jan Kopecky
CZE Skoda Fabia R5 +12.3s
WRC2
15. Eric Camilli
FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta R5 WRC +13.1s
WRC2
all times unofficial