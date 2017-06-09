Rally Italy - Day 1 Leaderboard after SS5 (Top 15)

The Leaderboard for the 2017 Rally Italia Sardegna (Top 15) after SS5, the seventh round of the 2017 World Rally Championship.
2017 Rally Italia Sardegna (Top 15) after SS):
1. Hayden Paddon
NZL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 46m 55.7s
M
2. Juho Hanninen
FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +4.3s
M
3. Mads Ostberg
NOR M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +4.4s
M
4. Ott Tanak
EST M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +14.7s
M
5. Thierry Neuville
BEL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +19.3s
M
6. Jari-Matti Latvala
FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +21.8s
M
7. Sebastien Ogier
FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +37.7s
M
8. Andreas Mikkelsen
NOR Citroen DS3 Abu Dhabi WRC +53.4s
M
9. Dani Sordo
ESP Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +1m 14.5s
M
10. Esapekka Lappi
FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +1m 18.8s
M
11. Eric Camilli
FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta R5 WRC +2m 09.3s
12.Jan Kopecky
CZE Skoda Fabia R5 +2m 21.3s
WRC2
13.Ole Christian Veiby
NOR Skoda Fabia R5 +2m 45.3s
WRC2
14.Fabio Andolfi
ITA Hyundai i20 R5 +2m 50.3s
WRC2
15.Yohan Rossel
FRA Citroen DS3 R5 +3m 17.8s
WRC2
WRC2 standings after SS4:
1.Jan Kopecky
CZE Skoda Fabia R5 49m 17.0s
WRC2
2.Ole Christian Veiby
NOR Skoda Fabia R5 +24.0s
WRC2
3.Fabio Andolfi
ITA Hyundai i20 R5 +29.0s
WRC2
Retirements
SS5. Kris Meeke
GBR Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC Accident
M
SS4. Craig Breen
IRL Citroen DS3 Abu Dhabi WRC Gearbox
M
SS4. Elfyn Evans
GBR DMACK M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC Accident
M
all times unofficial