Rally Italy - Day 1 Leaderboard after SS9 (Top 15)

9 June 2017
The Day 1 Leaderboard for the 2017 Rally Italia Sardegna (Top 15) after SS9, the seventh round of the 2017 World Rally Championship.
The Day 1 Leaderboard for the 2017 Rally Italia Sardegna (Top 15) after SS9, the seventh round of the 2017 World Rally Championship.

2017 Rally Italia Sardegna (Top 15) after SS9 – Day 1 Leaderboard:

1. Hayden Paddon NZL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 1h 31m 02.6s M
2. Thierry Neuville BEL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +8.2s M
3. Ott Tanak EST M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +9.5s M
4. Jari-Matti Latvala FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +9.8s M
5. Mads Ostberg NOR M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +14.7s M
6. Juho Hanninen FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +38.0s M
7. Sebastien Ogier FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +41.0s M
8. Esapekka Lappi FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +1m 05.3s M
9. Andreas Mikkelsen NOR Citroen DS3 Abu Dhabi WRC +1m 57.9s M
10. Eric Camilli FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta R5 WRC +4m 08.0s
11.Jan Kopecky CZE Skoda Fabia R5 +4m 10.9s WRC2
12.Ole Christian Veiby NOR Skoda Fabia R5 +5m 13.6s WRC2
13.Katsuta Takamoto JPN Ford Fiesta R5 +6m 45.8s WRC2
14. Yazeed Al-Rajhi KSA M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC +7m 16.8s M
15.Yohan Rossel FRA Citroen DS3 R5 +9m 24.8s WRC2

Others

18. Dani Sordo ESP Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +14m 04.2s M


WRC2 standings after SS4:

1.Jan Kopecky CZE Skoda Fabia R5 1h 35m 13.5s WRC2
2.Ole Christian Veiby NOR Skoda Fabia R5 +1m 02.7s WRC2
3.Katsuta Takamoto JPN Ford Fiesta R5 +2m 34.9s WRC2

Retirements

SS5. Kris Meeke GBR Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC Accident M
SS4. Craig Breen IRL Citroen DS3 Abu Dhabi WRC Gearbox M
SS4. Elfyn Evans GBR DMACK M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC Accident M


all times unofficial

Hayden Paddon (NZL) - Sebastian Marshall (NZL) - Hyundai i20 CoupÃ¨ WRC, Hyundai Motorsport
08.06.2017 - PIROTTO Samuele (ITA) - REVELLO Emanuela (ITA) ABARTH 500 R3T
08.06.2017 - COTI ZELATI Andrea (ITA) - ALIBERTO Luigi (ITA) ABARTH 500 R3T
08.06.2017 - BRAZZOLI Enrico (ITA) - GHIETTI Enrico (ITA) PEUGEOT 208 R2
08.06.2017 - BRAZZOLI Enrico (ITA) - GHIETTI Enrico (ITA) PEUGEOT 208 R2
08.06.2017 - Fabio Andolfi (ITA) Manuel Fenoli (ITA) HYUNDAI i20 R5, ACI TEAM ITALIA
08.06.2017 - PIENIAZEK Lukasz (POL) - MAZUR Przemyslaw PEUGEOT 208 T16, TRT PEUGEOT WORLD RALLY TEAM
08.06.2017 - ARAI Hiroki (JAP) - MACNEALL Glenn (AUT) FORD FIESTA R5, TOMMI MAKINEN RACING
08.06.2017 - ARAI Hiroki (JAP) - MACNEALL Glenn (AUT) FORD FIESTA R5, TOMMI MAKINEN RACING
08.06.2017 - ARAI Hiroki (JAP) - MACNEALL Glenn (AUT) FORD FIESTA R5, TOMMI MAKINEN RACING
08.06.2017 - LOUBET Pierre-Louis (FRA) - LANDAIS Vincent (FRA) FORD FIESTA R5
08.06.2017 - LOUBET Pierre-Louis (FRA) - LANDAIS Vincent (FRA) FORD FIESTA R5
08.06.2017 - ROSSEL Yohan (FRA) - FULCRAND Benoit (FRA) CITROEN DS3 R5
08.06.2017 - ROSSEL Yohan (FRA) - FULCRAND Benoit (FRA) CITROEN DS3 R5
08.06.2017 - Jan KOPECKY (CZE) - Pavel DRESLER (CZE) SKODA FABIA, SKODA MOTORSPORT
08.06.2017 - Jan KOPECKY (CZE) SKODA MOTORSPORT
08.06.2017 - VEIBY Ole Christian (NOR) - SKJAERMOEN Stig Rune (NOR) SKODA FABIA R5, PRINTSPORT
08.06.2017 - RAOUX Jean-Michel (FRA)- MAGAT Laurent (FRA) CITROEN DS3 WRC

