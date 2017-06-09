Rally Italy - Day 1 Leaderboard after SS9 (Top 15)

The Day 1 Leaderboard for the 2017 Rally Italia Sardegna (Top 15) after SS9, the seventh round of the 2017 World Rally Championship.
2017 Rally Italia Sardegna (Top 15) after SS9 – Day 1 Leaderboard:
1. Hayden Paddon
NZL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 1h 31m 02.6s
M
2. Thierry Neuville
BEL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +8.2s
M
3. Ott Tanak
EST M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +9.5s
M
4. Jari-Matti Latvala
FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +9.8s
M
5. Mads Ostberg
NOR M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +14.7s
M
6. Juho Hanninen
FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +38.0s
M
7. Sebastien Ogier
FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +41.0s
M
8. Esapekka Lappi
FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +1m 05.3s
M
9. Andreas Mikkelsen
NOR Citroen DS3 Abu Dhabi WRC +1m 57.9s
M
10. Eric Camilli
FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta R5 WRC +4m 08.0s
11.Jan Kopecky
CZE Skoda Fabia R5 +4m 10.9s
WRC2
12.Ole Christian Veiby
NOR Skoda Fabia R5 +5m 13.6s
WRC2
13.Katsuta Takamoto
JPN Ford Fiesta R5 +6m 45.8s
WRC2
14. Yazeed Al-Rajhi
KSA M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC +7m 16.8s
M
15.Yohan Rossel
FRA Citroen DS3 R5 +9m 24.8s
WRC2
Others
18. Dani Sordo
ESP Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +14m 04.2s
M
WRC2 standings after SS4:
1.Jan Kopecky
CZE Skoda Fabia R5 1h 35m 13.5s
WRC2
2.Ole Christian Veiby
NOR Skoda Fabia R5 +1m 02.7s
WRC2
3.Katsuta Takamoto
JPN Ford Fiesta R5 +2m 34.9s
WRC2
Retirements
SS5. Kris Meeke
GBR Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC Accident
M
SS4. Craig Breen
IRL Citroen DS3 Abu Dhabi WRC Gearbox
M
SS4. Elfyn Evans
GBR DMACK M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC Accident
M
all times unofficial