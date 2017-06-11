Rally Italy - Results

Full results for the 2017 Rally Italia Sardegna (Top 15) after SS19, the seventh round of the 2017 World Rally Championship.
2017 Rally Italia Sardegna Results after SS19:
1. Ott Tanak
EST M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC 3h 25.15.1s
M
2. Jari-Matti Latvala
FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +12.3
M
3. Thierry Neuville
BEL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +1m 07.7s
M
4. Esapekka Lappi
FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +2m 12.9s
M
5. Sebastien Ogier
FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +3m 25.3s
M
6. Juho Hanninen
FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +3m 38.5s
M
7. Mads Ostberg
NOR M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +6m 31.8s
M
8. Andreas Mikkelsen
NOR Citroen DS3 Abu Dhabi WRC >8m 07.8s
M
9. Eric Camilli
FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta R5 WRC +11m 15.8s
10.Jan Kopecky
CZE Skoda Fabia R5 +11m 21.4s
WRC2
11.Ole Christian Veiby
NOR Skoda Fabia R5 +13m 37.8s
WRC2
12. Dani Sordo
ESP Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +17m 02.8s
M
13. Yazeed Al-Rajhi
KSA M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC +18mm 09.3s
M
14.Katsuta Takamoto
JPN Ford Fiesta R5 +18m 23.3s
WRC2
15.Yohan Rossel
FRA Citroen DS3 R5 +22m 06.3s
WRC2
WRC2 standings after SS4:
1.Jan Kopecky
CZE Skoda Fabia R5 3h 36m 36.5s
WRC2
2.Ole Christian Veiby
NOR Skoda Fabia R5 +2m 16.4s
WRC2
3.Katsuta Takamoto
JPN Ford Fiesta R5 +7m 01.9s
WRC2
Retirements
SS18. Hayden Paddon
NZL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC Accident
M
SS5. Kris Meeke
GBR Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC Accident
M
SS4. Craig Breen
IRL Citroen DS3 Abu Dhabi WRC Gearbox
M
SS4. Elfyn Evans
GBR DMACK M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC Accident
M
all times unofficial