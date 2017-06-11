Rally Italy - Results

WRC »

11 June 2017
Full results for the 2017 Rally Italia Sardegna (Top 15) after SS19, the seventh round of the 2017 World Rally Championship.
Full results for the 2017 Rally Italia Sardegna (Top 15) after SS19, the seventh round of the 2017 World Rally Championship.

2017 Rally Italia Sardegna Results after SS19:

1. Ott Tanak EST M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC 3h 25.15.1s M
2. Jari-Matti Latvala FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +12.3 M
3. Thierry Neuville BEL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +1m 07.7s M
4. Esapekka Lappi FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +2m 12.9s M
5. Sebastien Ogier FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +3m 25.3s M
6. Juho Hanninen FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +3m 38.5s M
7. Mads Ostberg NOR M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC +6m 31.8s M
8. Andreas Mikkelsen NOR Citroen DS3 Abu Dhabi WRC >8m 07.8s M
9. Eric Camilli FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta R5 WRC +11m 15.8s
10.Jan Kopecky CZE Skoda Fabia R5 +11m 21.4s WRC2
11.Ole Christian Veiby NOR Skoda Fabia R5 +13m 37.8s WRC2
12. Dani Sordo ESP Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +17m 02.8s M
13. Yazeed Al-Rajhi KSA M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC +18mm 09.3s M
14.Katsuta Takamoto JPN Ford Fiesta R5 +18m 23.3s WRC2
15.Yohan Rossel FRA Citroen DS3 R5 +22m 06.3s WRC2


WRC2 standings after SS4:

1.Jan Kopecky CZE Skoda Fabia R5 3h 36m 36.5s WRC2
2.Ole Christian Veiby NOR Skoda Fabia R5 +2m 16.4s WRC2
3.Katsuta Takamoto JPN Ford Fiesta R5 +7m 01.9s WRC2

Retirements

SS18. Hayden Paddon NZL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC Accident M
SS5. Kris Meeke GBR Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC Accident M
SS4. Craig Breen IRL Citroen DS3 Abu Dhabi WRC Gearbox M
SS4. Elfyn Evans GBR DMACK M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS WRC Accident M


all times unofficial

