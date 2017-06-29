The top 15 results for the 2017 Rally Poland, the eighth round of the 2017 World Rally Championship.
2017 Rally Poland leaderboard after SS1 (Top 15):
1. Elfyn Evans
GBR M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC 17 1m 44.4s
2. Thierry Neuville
BEL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +0.8s
M
3. Sebastien Ogier
FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC 17 +0.9s
M
4. Jari-Matti Latvala
FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +1.3s
M
5. Ott Tanak
EST M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC 17 +1.4s
M
6. Esapekka Lappi
FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +1.5s
M
7. Hayden Paddon
NZL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +1.5s
M
8. Stephane Lefebvre
FRA Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC +1.5s
M
9. Andreas Mikkelsen
NOR Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC +1.6s
M
10. Dani Sordo
ESP Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +1.8s
M
11. Mads Ostberg
NOR M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC 17 +2.0s
12. Craig Breen
IRE Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC +2.2s
M
13. Teemu Suninen
FIN M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC 17 +2.8s
14. Pontus Tidemand
SWE Skoda Motorsport Fabia R5 +3.9s
WRC2
15. Gus Greensmith
GBR Gus Greensmith Ford Fiesta R5 +5.1s
WRC2
WRC2 results:
1. Pontus Tidemand
SWE Skoda Motorsport Fabia R5 1m 48.3s
WRC2
2. Gus Greensmith
GBR Gus Greensmith Ford Fiesta R5 +1.2s
WRC2
3. Ole Christian Veiby
NOR Printsport Oy Skoda Fabia R5 +1.4s
WRC2
all times unofficial