The top 15 results for the 2017 Rally Poland, the eighth round of the 2017 World Rally Championship.
2017 Rally Poland leaderboard after SS5 (Top 15):
1. Jari-Matti Latvala
FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC 29m 25.8s
M
2. Thierry Neuville
BEL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +4.5s
M
3. Ott Tanak
EST M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC 17 +5.0s
M
4. Sebastien Ogier
FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC 17 +7.3s
M
5. Hayden Paddon
NZL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +43.6s
M
6. Dani Sordo
ESP Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +45.7s
M
7. Juho Hanninen
FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +1m 01.1s
M
8. Teemu Suninen
FIN M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC 17 +1m 11.6s
9. Elfyn Evans
GBR M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC 17 +1m 17.5s
10. Stephane Lefebvre
FRA Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC +1m 18.1s
M
11. Mads Ostberg
NOR M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC 17 +1m 26.0s
12. Andreas Mikkelsen
NOR Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC +2m 44.7s
M
13. Ole Christian Veiby
NOR Printsport Oy Skoda Fabia R5 +2m 59.7s
WRC2
14. Pontus Tidemand
SWE Skoda Motorsport Fabia R5 +3m 06.8s
WRC2
15. Gus Greensmith
GBR Gus Greensmith Ford Fiesta R5 +3m 22.0s
WRC2
Notable others:
25. Craig Breen
IRE Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC +7m 34.3s
M
28. Esapekka Lappi
FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +14m 10.7s
M
WRC2 results:
1. Ole Christian Veiby
NOR Printsport Oy Skoda Fabia R5 32m 25.5s
WRC2
2. Pontus Tidemand
SWE Skoda Motorsport Fabia R5 +7.1s
WRC2
3. Gus Greensmith
GBR Gus Greensmith Ford Fiesta R5 +22.3s
WRC2
all times unofficial