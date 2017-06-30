WRC »

Rally Poland: Leaderboard after SS5 (Top 15)

30 June 2017
The top 15 results for the 2017 Rally Poland, the eighth round of the 2017 World Rally Championship.
2017 Rally Poland leaderboard after SS5 (Top 15):

1. Jari-Matti Latvala FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC 29m 25.8s M
2. Thierry Neuville BEL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +4.5s M
3. Ott Tanak EST M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC 17 +5.0s M
4. Sebastien Ogier FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC 17 +7.3s M
5. Hayden Paddon NZL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +43.6s M
6. Dani Sordo ESP Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +45.7s M
7. Juho Hanninen FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +1m 01.1s M
8. Teemu Suninen FIN M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC 17 +1m 11.6s
9. Elfyn Evans GBR M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC 17 +1m 17.5s
10. Stephane Lefebvre FRA Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC +1m 18.1s M
11. Mads Ostberg NOR M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC 17 +1m 26.0s
12. Andreas Mikkelsen NOR Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC +2m 44.7s M
13. Ole Christian Veiby NOR Printsport Oy Skoda Fabia R5 +2m 59.7s WRC2
14. Pontus Tidemand SWE Skoda Motorsport Fabia R5 +3m 06.8s WRC2
15. Gus Greensmith GBR Gus Greensmith Ford Fiesta R5 +3m 22.0s WRC2

Notable others:

25. Craig Breen IRE Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC +7m 34.3s M
28. Esapekka Lappi FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +14m 10.7s M

WRC2 results:

1. Ole Christian Veiby NOR Printsport Oy Skoda Fabia R5 32m 25.5s WRC2
2. Pontus Tidemand SWE Skoda Motorsport Fabia R5 +7.1s WRC2
3. Gus Greensmith GBR Gus Greensmith Ford Fiesta R5 +22.3s WRC2

all times unofficial

