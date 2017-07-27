WRC »

Rally Finland: Shakedown results

27 July 2017
The top 15 shakedown results for the 2017 Rally Finland, the ninth round of the 2017 World Rally Championship.
The top 15 shakedown results for the 2017 Rally Finland, the ninth round of the 2017 World Rally Championship.

2017 Rally Finland results (Top 15):

1. Kris Meeke NOR Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC 2m 14.3s M
2. Thierry Neuville BEL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +0.1s M
3. Ott Tanak EST M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC 17 +0.5s M
4. Jari-Matti Latvala FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +0.6s M
5. Dani Sordo ESP Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +0.9s M
6. Craig Breen IRE Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC +1.0s M
7. Hayden Paddon NZL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +1.3s M
8. Mads Ostberg NOR M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC 17 +1.3s
9. Sebastien Ogier FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC 17 +1.5s M
10. Esapekka Lappi FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +1.7s M
11. Teemu Suninen FIN M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC 17 +2.1s
12. Elfyn Evans GBR M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC 17 +3.2s
13. Juho Hanninen FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +5.5s M
14. Khalid Al-Qassimi ABU Citroen Total Abu Dhabi WRT +6.2s
15. Eric Camilli FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta R5 +7.0s WRC2

WRC2 results:

1. Jari Huttunen FIN Skoda Fabia R5 2m 24.1s WRC2
2. Louis-Pierre Loubet FRA Ford Fiesta R5 +1.0s WRC2
3. Gus Greensmith GBR Ford Fiesta R5 +1.9s WRC2

