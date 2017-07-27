Rally Finland - Shakedown results

The top 15 shakedown results for the 2017 Rally Finland, the ninth round of the 2017 World Rally Championship.
2017 Rally Finland results (Top 15):
1. Kris Meeke
NOR Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC 2m 14.3s
M
2. Thierry Neuville
BEL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +0.1s
M
3. Ott Tanak
EST M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC 17 +0.5s
M
4. Jari-Matti Latvala
FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +0.6s
M
5. Dani Sordo
ESP Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +0.9s
M
6. Craig Breen
IRE Citroen C3 Abu Dhabi WRC +1.0s
M
7. Hayden Paddon
NZL Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +1.3s
M
8. Mads Ostberg
NOR M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC 17 +1.3s
9. Sebastien Ogier
FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC 17 +1.5s
M
10. Esapekka Lappi
FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +1.7s
M
11. Teemu Suninen
FIN M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC 17 +2.1s
12. Elfyn Evans
GBR M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC 17 +3.2s
13. Juho Hanninen
FIN Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing WRC +5.5s
M
14. Khalid Al-Qassimi
ABU Citroen Total Abu Dhabi WRT +6.2s
15. Eric Camilli
FRA M-Sport Ford Fiesta R5 +7.0s
WRC2
WRC2 results:
1. Jari Huttunen
FIN Skoda Fabia R5 2m 24.1s
WRC2
2. Louis-Pierre Loubet
FRA Ford Fiesta R5 +1.0s
WRC2
3. Gus Greensmith
GBR Ford Fiesta R5 +1.9s
WRC2