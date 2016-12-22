2017 World Superbike provisional entry list published

The 2017 World Superbike championship provisional entry list has been published with a 21-rider grid.
There are no surprises in the entry list, with all previously announced rider line-ups confirmed, including the return of Marco Melandri at Aruba.it Racing Ducati and Eugene Laverty at Milwaukee Aprilia.
Former MotoGP rider Stefan Bradl retains his racing number #6 upon his switch to World Superbikes with the Honda World Superbike team, while Michael van der Mark moves to Pata Yamaha.
On the provisional entry list IodaRacing Project Aprilia has slimmed to a one rider set-up with former European Superstock 1000 champion Leandro Mercado having run both Alex de Angelis and Lorenzo Savadori in 2016.
Randy Krummenacher will make his World Superbike debut with Kawasaki Puccetti Racing with the racing number #88 (Markus Reiterberger runs #21) with Riccardo Russo, Ayrton Badovini and Ondrej Jezek also stepping up to World Superbikes with Guandalini Racing and Grillini Kawasaki respectively.
The provisional entry list has 21 permanent confirmed riders but could still expand – the 2016 grid had 24 permanent entries.
