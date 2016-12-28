Worst of 2016: Fiery end to Davies’ Ducati at Donington

With the highest levels of safety and mechanical engineering applied to modern motorsport the infamous fireball moments are a rarity but occasionally things can still go very wrong. For Chaz Davies and Aruba.it Racing Ducati, that day came midway through FP2 at the British round of the World Superbike championship.Initially, it appeared nothing too dramatic was awry with Davies honing the set-up on his Panigale R ahead of his home race weekend but entering Redgate corner smoke started escaping from the engine fairing.As quickly as Davies detected a problem when his Ducati began shooting flames he leapt off his bike which became engulfed in a massive fire with thick black smoke being visible across the whole circuit. Unbelievably, a complete rebuild job saw Davies' mechanics able to salvage some parts from the wreck as he ended the race weekend with a rostrum in race two.Chaz Davies has suffered a fiery end to his Friday free practice at Donington Park after his Aruba.it Racing Ducati bike burst into flames midway through FP2.The Welsh rider, who has claimed four wins this season on the Ducati Panigale R, sprung a huge mechanical fault 20 minutes into the afternoon practice session and his attention was quickly drawn to the issue when flames shot out of the rear fairing.Looking to safely salvage the bike Davies stopped on the grass beside the track but was forced to quickly abandon his Panigale when it burst into flames. Marshals took control of the situation with fire extinguishers but the factory Ducati squad has been left with a hefty rebuild job.Davies was unable to improve on his best FP1 time, a 1m 28.871s, with the rest of the World Superbike field battling on to make it into the top ten to secure an automatic berth into Superpole two.