Worst of 2016: Fiery end to Davies’ Ducati at Donington

28 December 2016
With the highest levels of safety and mechanical engineering applied to modern motorsport the infamous fireball moments are a rarity but occasionally things can still go very wrong...
As we close in on the end of 2016, it's time to look back at the biggest moments across the motorsport world – for better or for worse – over the last 12 months.

With the highest levels of safety and mechanical engineering applied to modern motorsport the infamous fireball moments are a rarity but occasionally things can still go very wrong. For Chaz Davies and Aruba.it Racing Ducati, that day came midway through FP2 at the British round of the World Superbike championship.

Initially, it appeared nothing too dramatic was awry with Davies honing the set-up on his Panigale R ahead of his home race weekend but entering Redgate corner smoke started escaping from the engine fairing.

As quickly as Davies detected a problem when his Ducati began shooting flames he leapt off his bike which became engulfed in a massive fire with thick black smoke being visible across the whole circuit. Unbelievably, a complete rebuild job saw Davies' mechanics able to salvage some parts from the wreck as he ended the race weekend with a rostrum in race two.

Chaz Davies, Ducati, fire

