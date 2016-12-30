Best of 2016: Turning the corner – the subtle riding styles in WorldSBK

Back at the Malaysian World Superbikes race weekend in May,sat down with Michael Laverty to dissect the different riding styles in the championship and why it is so vital to understand in racing.Laverty, former MotoGP star and current British Superbike contender, was in Sepang spotting for his brother-in-law Chaz Davies and gave us his unique insight into the style of the world title contender including Davies, Rea and Sykes and how bike characteristics can have an effect.A real hit at the time and a refreshing and relevant insight into the finer details of motorcycle racers.What does a British Superbike title contender do on his weekend off?If you're Michael Laverty, you fly halfway around the world to assist brother-in-law Chaz Davies at the Sepang World Superbike round.The racing Laverty brothers (Michael, Eugene and John) are renowned for their ability to 'spot' trackside; studying the behaviour of each bike and rider to help - in this case - Chaz.In MotoGP, Valentino Rossi now has Luca Cadalora to provide such information, while Jorge Lorenzo has long counted on the trackside advice of another former racer, Wilco Zeelenberg.Just before the wet second race at Sepang, Crash.net asked Michael if he could explain the differences between the riding techniques in WSBK this season...