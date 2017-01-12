WSBK »

VIDEO: Cover your ears! - Chaz Davies practice start

12 January 2017
Who doesn't like seeing - and hearing - a practice start?
This is Ducati WorldSBK star Chaz Davies testing his reactions at Jerez in November. We can confirm the factory Panigale is almost as loud as a MotoGP bike... our ears are still ringing!

Select HD for best video quality...


