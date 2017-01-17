WSBK »

De Rosa stays in Althea BMW fold as test rider

17 January 2017
Raffaele De Rosa will remain part of the Althea BMW squad for 2017 as test rider and is expected to be handed a number of wildcard appearances.
Raffaele De Rosa will remain part of the Althea BMW squad for 2017 as test rider and is expected to be handed a number of wildcard appearances alongside regular riders Jordi Torres and Markus Reiterberger.

The 2016 European Superstock 1000 champion had been aiming for a full-time ride in World Superbikes for 2017 but was a notable absent name on the provisional entry list last month.

Althea BMW has confirmed De Rosa will act as test rider and is likely to be handed a number of wildcard appearances in World Superbikes with Torres and Reiterberger.

"I am extremely happy to continue this partnership,” De Rosa said. “My goal was to attend the entire World Superbike season, the team and I have invested all our energy for this purpose, however, it was not possible.

“I believe that this collaboration for 2017 is very good because it means that there is the will to carry out a common project.”

Last season De Rosa filled in for the injured Reiterberger at Laguna Seca while he also landed a wildcard outing in Qatar at the final round of the year having already sealed the European Superstock 1000 crown in Jerez.
by Haydn Cobb

