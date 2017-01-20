Ducati bosses tease V4 introduction for World Superbikes

Ducati bosses have let it slip its V4 engines are on the horizon for World Superbikes but are unlikely to be introduced until at least 2019.
Speaking at the Ducati MotoGP team launch at its factory in Bologna, neither Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali or Ducati Corse Sporting Director Paolo Ciabatti denied a similar specification to its existing V4 engines used in MotoGP is being prepared for a production bike and therefore in line to move into World Superbikes.
Both men remained coy on the specifics of the plans, while Ciabatti confirmed the existing Ducati Panigale model would remain in World Superbikes at least until the end of the 2018 season, but Domenicali clearly feels the V4 engine is something Ducati is keen to implement for a production bike in the near future.
“The engine development we have made in MotoGP has been exceptional, we have an engine which is very reliable, very light, compact and has a lot of interesting technology,” Domenicali said at the Ducati MotoGP launch. “We are seriously thinking of introducing it to regular customers as it is a masterpiece of engineering.
“Of course, translating it into something that can be sold to customers on reasonably, even if premium, prices for high-end sports bikes. Like the wings, we cannot say when it will happen but it is much closer. It might not comply with the World Superbike rules yet.”
When quizzed about Ducati's potential V4 switch in World Superbikes a surprised Ciabatti was keen to focus on the short term goals and extracting the full potential of the existing Panigale.
"We will race with the Panigale in 2017 and 2018,” Ciabatti said. “Obviously, we keep developing because the target is to keep improving the bike. We improved last year in the second part of the season with Chaz. We can be title contenders.
“We want to win with Chaz this year and to do so we are still working on the Panigale in order to improve in a few areas, so still development will go on."
The factory Aruba.it Racing Ducati squad is set to launch its 2017 World Superbike outfit next month having already confirmed its rider line-up of Chaz Davies and the returning Marco Melandri.
Ducati unveiled the first look at its MotoGP racing livery for 2017 as well as new signing Jorge Lorenzo alongside Andrea Dovizioso in Bologna.