Rea hunts power gains at Jerez test

Jonathan Rea says as well as shaking off the winter cobwebs at the first pre-season test his Kawasaki Racing Team will test out new parts for his ZX-10R in the hope of extracting more engine power in preparation for the 2017 World Superbike championship.The defending World Superbike champion returns to action for the first time this year in Jerez alongside the factory Ducati, Yamaha and Honda squads plus Milwaukee Aprilia, Althea BMW and Kawasaki Puccetti Racing.After ending 2016 confident he'd found substantial race pace and single lap gains with his Kawasaki, the Northern Irish rider is relishing the return to track running to get back up to speed and begin preparations for the new season.Rea has confirmed Kawasaki has new parts to test in the hope of finding further engine power while he is also aiming to fine-tune his ZX-10R set-up ahead of the 2017 season opener at Phillip Island.“We can start 2017 with a base package that we are already satisfied with,” Rea said. “We are now starting to put all the pieces of the jigsaw together so I can start to build a package looking toward the first round of the championship at Phillip Island.“The first test of 2017 is about getting up to speed, throwing away the winter cobwebs and starting to work with my teams again to build up to Phillip Island. We have six days of testing before the first race weekend, so we have enough time to prepare.“We have some new parts we are going to evaluate in the search for more power. After the last test we left Jerez very optimistic that we had done a good job both in lap times and consistency.”The opening two-day pre-season test at Jerez gets underway today (24th January), before a second European test on the 1-2 February before the team travels to Australia for the final pre-event test on the 21-22 February at Phillip Island.