Milwaukee reveals 2017 WSBK Aprilia RSV4

Shaun Muir Racing has pulled the wraps off its 2017 World Superbike Championship contender ahead of a first season racing with Aprilia machinery.
The former British Superbike Champions stepped up to the international stage for the first time in 2016 with BMW machinery but endured a difficult maiden campaign mired largely in the midfield.
With Brookes having now exited the team in favour for a return to BSB, the Milwaukee-backed outfit nonetheless head into 2017 with a renewed challenge ahead of them having taken on Aprilia's factory supported effort.
Complemented by a fresh rider line-up comprising of ex-MotoGP racer Eugene Laverty and Lorenzo Savadori, the riders were on hand to pull the wraps off the RSV4 in Jerez before heading on track for the start of pre-season testing.
The revised livery sees a return to the red, white and green hues of previous years.