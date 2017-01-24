WSBK »

Milwaukee reveals 2017 WSBK Aprilia RSV4

24 January 2017
Eugene Laverty and Lorenzo Savadori are on hand to pull the wraps off the Milwaukee Aprilia RSV4 they will ride in the 2017 World Superbike Championship.
Shaun Muir Racing has pulled the wraps off its 2017 World Superbike Championship contender ahead of a first season racing with Aprilia machinery.

The former British Superbike Champions stepped up to the international stage for the first time in 2016 with BMW machinery but endured a difficult maiden campaign mired largely in the midfield.

With Brookes having now exited the team in favour for a return to BSB, the Milwaukee-backed outfit nonetheless head into 2017 with a renewed challenge ahead of them having taken on Aprilia's factory supported effort.

Complemented by a fresh rider line-up comprising of ex-MotoGP racer Eugene Laverty and Lorenzo Savadori, the riders were on hand to pull the wraps off the RSV4 in Jerez before heading on track for the start of pre-season testing.

The revised livery sees a return to the red, white and green hues of previous years.







The Shaun Muir Milwaukee team shows off the new Aprilia RSV4 for WSBK 2017.
Milwaukee reveals 2017 WSBK Aprilia RSV4
Laverty and Savadori Jerez WSBK tests, January 2017
Laverty, Jerez WSBK tests, January 2017
Laverty, Jerez WSBK tests, January 2017
Laverty, Jerez WSBK tests, January 2017
Laverty, Jerez WSBK tests, January 2017
Savadori Jerez WSBK tests, January 2017
Savadori Jerez WSBK tests, January 2017
Laverty and Savadori Jerez WSBK tests, January 2017
Laverty and Savadori Jerez WSBK tests, January 2017
Laverty and Savadori Jerez WSBK tests, January 2017
Laverty and Savadori Jerez WSBK tests, January 2017
Laverty and Savadori Jerez WSBK tests, January 2017
Laverty and Savadori Jerez WSBK tests, January 2017
Savadori`s Aprilia Jerez WSBK tests, January 2017
Laverty`s Aprilia Jerez WSBK tests, January 2017
Laverty, Jerez WSBK tests, January 2017

