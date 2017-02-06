WSBK »

Sykes critical of race two grid switches

6 February 2017
“I still haven't figured out what it's about and I don't think I'll waste my energies on trying to do so either..." - Tom Sykes.
Tom Sykes says he still hasn't got his head around the rule changes to the race two grid formation and won't waste time doing so during his preparations for the 2017 World Superbike championship.

The 2013 World Superbike champion has had his head down during intense pre-season preparations as he aims to find a suitable riding style and feeling with the Kawasaki ZX-10R in the 2017 regulations to take his charge to team-mate and back-to-back title winner Jonathan Rea.

New for 2017 the World Superbike paddock will be getting to grips with the race two grid formation rules focused on shaking up the action on Sunday's race.

Sykes initially voiced his opposition to the changes on social media at the announcement that the podium trio from race 1 would be rotated in a reversed order on to row three (1st=9th, 2nd=8th and 3rd=7th) with race 1 finishers 4th-9th promoted to the front two rows for race 2.

The Yorkshire rider wryly suggested he still needs the new rules explaining but is prepared to go along with the changes despite being one of the riders most likely to be hit the hardest by the rule.

“I was hoping you'd be able to explain them to me!” Sykes told Crash.net. “I'm not a big fan and I still haven't got my head around them but what can I say, it's a rule, it's been put in place, it's the same for everybody and we've got to deal with it.

“I still haven't figured out what it's about and I don't think I'll waste my energies on trying to do so either.

"I wasn't a fan of what they were doing in BSB but at least in BSB you're getting rewarded for your efforts. In WorldSBK you're getting penalised to try to make the race better without considering the safety aspect.

Sykes doesn't feel any rider will sacrifice a podium in the opening race in order to land pole position for race two and wants to give his response on the track with results rather than arguing off of it.

“It seems like the rules change quite frequently now, formats are changing,” he said. “You try to voice your opinion in this paddock and you get shot down. I like to think that I've got a bit of experience but for that reason I just shut my mouth.

“I think there's a lot of fear of rocking the boat in this paddock and that's not my game so I'll stay diplomatically silent on the issue.”

Turn the volume up! Marco Melandri makes a BIG... by Crash_net

RyanJG

February 06, 2017 2:37 PM

I'm really not a fan of Sykes at all, but the man's right - this is just nonsense that penalises success. Nobody will sacrifice a podium for a higher grid slot, and all the hard and fast riders have to cut through the chasing pack now in race 2 - probably see a few crashes because of it. This has the same mentality as that ridiculous suggestion from Bernie to use sprinklers in F1 to force wet races. You can't engineer good racing this way.

SoSlo

February 06, 2017 2:20 PM

It's easy... P4 from R1 will start from P1. But he has to face his motorcycle backwards on the grid to add to the difficulty. P10-15 play roe sham boe to determine race 2 grid order. P5 from Race 1 swaps places with their chief mechanic and the mechanic races R2 and the rider wrenches on bikes for race 2. P7 from race 1 will activate the starting lights for race 2 and then run back down to the grid jump on his bike and start his race... he will be provided a 10 second bonus to make up for the time it takes to run back to his bike. P9 from race 1 will be forced to smear vaseline on his visor making is difficult to see during race 2. all of these new rules come on top of the last year's rule that split the races over two days... i wonder if that rule had anything to do with lower attendance since you know that's exactly what everybody said would happen and hey guess what that rule is still around and now look more rules!


