Jerez confirmed as penultimate WorldSBK round

World Superbike officials have confirmed the host venue for the penultimate round of the 2017 season will remain with Jerez.
The Spanish circuit, which is a key venue for pre-season testing for both World Superbikes and MotoGP, had been in contract negotiations with organisers over its World Superbike round and wasn't included officially on the initial calendar release.
However, the hosting contract has been confirmed by Dorna which sees the Spanish circuit retain the penultimate round of the championship, welcoming World Superbikes and World Supersport, plus the final rounds of World Supersport 300 and European Superstock 1000 championship.
The Jerez round has been moved back a weekend from the provisional calendar date released in November. The penultimate round will now take place on the 20-22 October, two weeks before the final round in Qatar.
The Qatar round has also been adjusted and moved one day forward – running Thursday to Saturday – on the same weekend as initially pencilled in (2-4 November).
2017 World Superbike and World Supersport Championship calendar (provisional):
24-26 February Australia Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
10-12 March Thailand Chang International Circuit
31 March – 2 April Spain MotorLand Aragón
28-30 April Netherlands TT Circuit Assen
12-14 May Italy Autodromo Int. Enzo e Dino Ferrari di Imola
26-28 May United Kingdom Donington Park
16-18 June Italy Misano World Circuit 'Marco Simoncelli'
7-9 July USA Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca* (WorldSBK only)
18-20 August Germany Lausitzring
15-17 September Portugal Portimao
29 September - 1 October France Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours
20-22 October Spain Jerez
2-4 November Qatar Losail International Circuit