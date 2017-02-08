Brookes starts Go Fund Me page for WorldSBK wildcard

Josh Brookes has launched a Go Fund Me page to cover part of his team budget for his Phillip Island World Superbike wildcard entry later this month with ER Motorsports Yamaha.The 2015 British Superbike champion is set for a one-off outing in World Superbikes this season after securing the finance to transport his former title-winning Yamaha R1 to Australia to race at the Phillip Island round later this month.Despite already securing a $100,000 budget from personal sponsors plus his own funding, Brookes is asking for an additional $30,000 to cover his team's costs, including preparing the bike to World Superbike specification.“As many of you know I am going to be a wildcard entry at Phillip Island for this months opening round of the WorldSBK championship,” Brookes stated via his Go Fund Me page. “I will be racing my bike that I won the British Superbike championship with in 2015 & will be the only Aussie on the grid.“To ask a favour from the public, friends and fans is not something I ever anticipated doing. However without any financial support from the various organisations who you would expect to benefit from having an Australian on the grid at the Australian round. I have no choice if I want to make this project a success.“The simple truth is, building a race team from scratch, sourcing all the parts, preparing the bike and with Australia being the furthest and most difficult place to import the bike to, freight has been a major factor that has overshot the budget.”As well as his planned WorldSBK wildcard at Phillip Island, Brookes will also return to BSB in 2017 with Anvil Hire Yamaha as well as a comeback to the Isle of Man TT with Norton.