Rea, Sykes launch 2017 Kawasaki World Superbike squad

Jonathan Rea and Tom Sykes have revealed the 2017 Kawasaki Racing Team colours as it seeks to defend its World Superbike riders' and manufacturers' crowns.After successfully retaining his World Superbike title last year, Rea is targeting an unprecedented third consecutive world championship with the factory Kawasaki squad with which he has dominated the series since joining the team in 2015.Rea is once again partnered by 2013 World Superbike champion Tom Sykes, preparing for his eighth consecutive year with KRT, who narrowly finished runner-up in the riders' championship last year and ensured Kawasaki swept the manufacturers' title for a second straight season.With a year of experience under their belts with the new Kawasaki ZX-10R the two KRT riders are hot favourites again in 2017 against the likes of the factory Ducati, Honda, Yamaha and Aprilia efforts.Rea is relishing the chance to make new history in World Superbikes by targeting a third straight riders' title.“It is really nice that every year KRT really pull out all the stops for our team launch," Rea said. "It is nice to jump into my new leathers, see the finished bike and have so many other people around to share in the excitement of a new season."After celebrating the championship I have just refocused on testing since then. We have had such a productive off-season and now I am excited for the year to start.”Sykes, who is focusing on adjusting his riding style to extract the full potential from the ZX-10R, has echoed his team-mate's sentiments as he prepares to attack from the off in Australia."There has been a lot of work and preparation put in during the off-season from everybody and now we are announcing the team officially," Sykes said. "I am hoping to go to Phillip Island and be very competitive in the opening round."I have been trying my hardest in the winter to adapt to the bike. I would like to arrive strongly in the first round in Australia.”The Kawasaki Racing Team will head off to Phillip Island for a final pre-season test just days before the 2017 season opener at the Australian track on the 24-26 February.