WSBK »

VIDEO: Alex Lowes talks Yamaha, van der Mark, MotoGP

16 February 2017
Crash.net catches up with Alex Lowes to discuss his 2017 WSBK hopes, his relationship with new team-mate Michael van der Mark and that MotoGP debut
VIDEO: Alex Lowes talks Yamaha, van der Mark, MotoGP
VIDEO: Alex Lowes talks Yamaha, van der Mark, MotoGP
Crash.net exclusively catches up with Alex Lowes to discuss his expectations for the 2017 WSBK season with Pata Yamaha, his relationship with new team-mate van der Mark and also get the lowdown on his MotoGP outing with Tech 3 Yamaha last year...


Yamaha's Alex Lowes - EXCLUSIVE WSBK Interview by Crash_net

Tagged as: Yamaha , World Superbikes , Crescent , Pata , alex lowes
« Take me back to the WSBK Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Alex Lowes - PATA Crescent Yamaha
Jonathan Rea speaking at Kawasaki Launch
Jonathan Rea, Tom Sykes, KRT launch [Credit: Kawasaki Racing Team]
Jonathan Rea, Tom Sykes, KRT launch [Credit: Kawasaki Racing Team]
Jonathan Rea, Tom Sykes, KRT launch [Credit: Neil Morrison]
Chaz Davies, Marco Melandri, Aruba.it Ducati [Credit: Ducati Media]
Chaz Davies, Marco Melandri, Aruba.it Ducati [Credit: Ducati Media]
Chaz Davies, Marco Melandri, Aruba.it Ducati [Credit: Ducati Media]
Chaz Davies, Marco Melandri, Aruba.it Ducati [Credit: Ducati Media]
Chaz Davies, Marco Melandri, Aruba.it Ducati [Credit: Ducati Media]
Chaz Davies, Marco Melandri, Aruba.it Ducati [Credit: Ducati Media]
Chaz Davies, Aruba.it Ducati [Credit: Ducati Media]
PATA Yamaha unveils 2017 WSBK challenger
PATA Yamaha YZF-R1 for 2017 World Superbike Championship
Red Bull Honda Fireblade
Red Bull Honda Fireblade
Stefan Bradl and Nicky Hayden with the Red Bull Honda Fireblade
Stefan Bradl and Nicky Hayden with the Red Bull Honda Fireblade

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 