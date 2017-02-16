Mercado to miss Phillip Island due to broken ribs

Leandro Mercado and IODAracing Aprilia will sit out the opening round of the 2017 World Superbike championship in Australia after the Argentine rider broke three ribs in a fall.
Last year's FIM European Superstock 1000 championship runner-up had been preparing for his return to World Superbikes as the one-rider entry for IODARacing but has sustained three broken ribs in a fall.
Therefore, he and the team will sit out the Phillip Island test and the 2017 season opener at the Australian circuit next week and is targeting a return to action in the Thailand round two weeks after on the 10-12 March.
Mercado, who celebrated his 24th birthday yesterday, finished eighth overall in the riders' championship when he last competed in World Superbikes in 2015 for Barni Racing Ducati.