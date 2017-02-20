WSBK »

WSBK Australia: Fores on top in rain-interrupted Phillip Island test

20 February 2017
Xavi Fores has ended the opening day of the Phillip Island World Superbike test fastest as rain showers hit both sessions.
Xavi Fores has ended the opening day of the Phillip Island World Superbike test fastest as rain showers hit both sessions to provide tricky conditions for riders to get up to speed.

The Barni Ducati rider set his top time of 1m 31.412s with conditions at their best to beat defending World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea's best effort by almost four-tenths of a second in a test which represents the first time all championship contenders come together on track in 2017.

Melandri demonstrated his instant pace at Phillip Island by ending day one third overall for Aruba.it Racing Ducati while Pata Yamaha's new boy Michael van der Mark also adapted well in fourth – albeit over one second off of Fores.

Despite limited pre-season testing time Leon Camier was immediately on the pace to finish fifth on the combined timesheet ahead of Tom Sykes, while Alex de Angelis also impressed for his new team Pedercini Kawasaki in seventh.

Aiming to carry his untouchable form from the end of 2016 when he claimed seven out of eight race wins, Chaz Davies remained in touching distance in eighth and ahead of Milwaukee Aprilia's Lorenzo Savadori and Pata Yamaha's Alex Lowes who completed the top ten in changeable conditions.

Red Bull Honda duo Nicky Hayden and Stefan Bradl narrowly missed out in 11th and 12th place respectively on the combined times, as Althea BMW duo Jordi Torres and Markus Reiterberger sandwiched Eugene Laverty to complete the top 15 riders. World Superbike wildcard Josh Brookes, riding his 2015 BSB title-winning Yamaha YZF-R1, claimed 16th overall.

