WSBK »

Davies unflustered by Phillip Island weather worries

20 February 2017
Chaz Davies isn't too concerned at losing valuable track time to the poor weather at the Phillip Island World Superbike test.
Davies unflustered by Phillip Island weather worries
Davies unflustered by Phillip Island weather worries
Chaz Davies isn't too concerned at losing valuable track time to the poor weather at the Phillip Island World Superbike test as he targets longer runs on the concluding day of the final pre-season test.

The Aruba.it Racing Ducati rider completed just 21 timed laps due to several stoppages due to rain, and an impromptu visit from the local wild geese on track at Phillip Island, which saw Davies finish eighth overall with a best time of 1m 32.723s – 1.3s off pacesetter Xavi Fores for Barni Ducati.

Despite half of the Phillip Island test already gone Davies is content with his Ducati Panigale R's progress and is confident of finding the missing pace with better weather on the second day.

“We didn't really get a chance to get going today,” Davies said. “Every time we went out on track, we could only do runs of 2-3 laps before the rain started to fall again.

“In the last 20 minutes we were trying to make a setup change but it took a bit longer than expected and, with the red flags, we didn't get a chance to improve our position. That said, we know that our package is solid, and considering the lack of track time we can be satisfied with our performance.”


Turn the volume up! Marco Melandri makes a BIG... by Crash_net
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Ducati , Phillip Island , Chaz Davies , Davies , xavi fores
« Take me back to the WSBK Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Davies, Australian WSBK, 2017
Fores` Ducati, Australian WSBK, 2017. Photo courtesy of WorldSBK
Davies` Ducati, Australian WSBK, 2017. Photo courtesy of WorldSBK
Melandri`s Ducati, Australian WSBK, 2017. Photo courtesy of WorldSBK
Fores, Australian WSBK, 2017. Photo courtesy of WorldSBK
Davies, Australian WSBK, 2017. Photo courtesy of WorldSBK
Davies, Australian WSBK, 2017
Fores, Australian WSBK, 2017
Davies, Australian WSBK, 2017
Fores, Australian WSBK, 2017
Davies, Australian WSBK, 2017
Davies, Australian WSBK, 2017
Fores, Australian WSBK, 2017
Fores, Australian WSBK, 2017
Fores, Australian WSBK, 2017
Fores, Australian WSBK, 2017
Chaz Davies, Marco Melandri, Aruba.it Ducati [Credit: Ducati Media]
Chaz Davies, Marco Melandri, Aruba.it Ducati [Credit: Ducati Media]

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 