Davies unflustered by Phillip Island weather worries

Chaz Davies isn't too concerned at losing valuable track time to the poor weather at the Phillip Island World Superbike test as he targets longer runs on the concluding day of the final pre-season test.The Aruba.it Racing Ducati rider completed just 21 timed laps due to several stoppages due to rain, and an impromptu visit from the local wild geese on track at Phillip Island, which saw Davies finish eighth overall with a best time of 1m 32.723s – 1.3s off pacesetter Xavi Fores for Barni Ducati.Despite half of the Phillip Island test already gone Davies is content with his Ducati Panigale R's progress and is confident of finding the missing pace with better weather on the second day.“We didn't really get a chance to get going today,” Davies said. “Every time we went out on track, we could only do runs of 2-3 laps before the rain started to fall again.“In the last 20 minutes we were trying to make a setup change but it took a bit longer than expected and, with the red flags, we didn't get a chance to improve our position. That said, we know that our package is solid, and considering the lack of track time we can be satisfied with our performance.”