WSBK Australia: Rea charges top ahead of 2017 season opener

21 February 2017
Jonathan Rea has reminded his World Superbike rivals he'll be the one to beat by finishing pre-season testing on top at Phillip Island.
Jonathan Rea has reminded his World Superbike rivals he'll be the one to beat by finishing pre-season testing top of the combined timesheet on day two of the Phillip Island test.

The defending world champion led the times for the majority of the day having claimed top spot back from day one's pacesetter Xavi Fores, while the whole World Superbike grid enjoyed ideal conditions after Monday's rain-interrupted sessions.

Rea's best effort of 1m 30.545s saw him pull out over a quarter of a second on the chasing pack, despite concentrating his efforts on race runs, and remained fastest as the chequered flag fell to mark the end of the two-day test.


Aruba.it Racing Ducati's Marco Melandri did have time to close the time deficit down to just 0.03s with his best lap of the test, a 1m 30.575s, to stay ahead of team-mate Chaz Davies.

Tom Sykes remained within touching distance of the top three, albeit half a second off of team-mate Rea on the best lap times, but kept day one's star Fores behind in fifth position overall. The Kawasaki Racing Team rider also suffered a small off in the closing stages of the first session but was unhurt and able to complete the remainder of the day.

Leon Camier once again impressed on the MV Agusta in sixth place in front of Milwaukee Aprilia's Lorenzo Savadori, while Alex Lowes on the Pata Yamaha and Jordi Torres for Althea BMW ensured there were six different manufacturers inside the top nine places.

World Superbike rookie Randy Krummenacher also uncovered some strong speed on day two to complete the top ten narrowly ahead of Pedercini Kawasaki's Alex de Angelis.

It appeared another frustrating day for Eugene Laverty in terms of times in 12th but ahead of factory Yamaha rider Michael van der Mark after his impressive showing in the tricky conditions on day one.

Red Bull Honda's Nicky Hayden continued to be stuck in the lower half of the timesheet by ending the day 14th overall, with team-mate Stefan Bradl down in 19th and well over two seconds of pacesetter Rea.

With the Phillip Island World Superbike test wrapping up the riders will take a brief break before the opening round of the 2017 season at the Australian circuit which runs between the 24-26 February.

Jimmy1

February 21, 2017 9:17 AM
Last Edited 5 hours ago

It will be between the Kawasakis and Ducatis - again. This WSBK season seems so sloppy so far - bikes are far from sorted, some teams barely tested at all, yet there is already a race this weekend. I hope especially Ten Kate and Milwaukee will sort their bikes ASAP.


