Rea: Package, momentum and confidence all in place

Defending World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea says his winter programme has been flawless and is ready to attack the new season as he hunts an unprecedented third straight world title.Rea ended the final pre-season test at Phillip Island on top with a fastest lap of 1m 30.545s on race tyres as he went about finalising the set-up on his 2017 Kawasaki ZX-10RR.Having topped the timesheets in the majority of the pre-season tests he's contested plus enjoying an injury-free preparation Rea says he heads into the 2017 campaign full of confidence in both himself and the team.“I have had such a good off-season; I feel I have done a really good job with my personal condition and I have managed to stay healthy so far,” Rea said. “Every winter test we've done we have been working step-by-step.“We understood at the end of last year, when we made a huge change for Qatar, I could race the bike again. So during the winter tests it was not about re-inventing the wheel. Already the ZX-10RR has given us some more potential. We were already at a high level.“This winter was about building the package, building momentum and confidence. Now I feel like I have it so I just hope we can stay safe and bag some big points at the start of the new season.”Rea has fond memories of competing at Phillip Island since joining Kawasaki Racing Team having claimed three victories out of four races in the past two seasons plus pole position on his Kawasaki debut in 2015.