WSBK »

WSBK Australia: Rea: Package, momentum and confidence all in place

21 February 2017
Defending World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea says his winter programme has been flawless and is ready to attack the new season.
Rea: Package, momentum and confidence all in place
WSBK Australia: Rea: Package, momentum and confidence all in place
Defending World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea says his winter programme has been flawless and is ready to attack the new season as he hunts an unprecedented third straight world title.

Rea ended the final pre-season test at Phillip Island on top with a fastest lap of 1m 30.545s on race tyres as he went about finalising the set-up on his 2017 Kawasaki ZX-10RR.

Having topped the timesheets in the majority of the pre-season tests he's contested plus enjoying an injury-free preparation Rea says he heads into the 2017 campaign full of confidence in both himself and the team.


Yamaha's Alex Lowes - EXCLUSIVE WSBK Interview by Crash_net


“I have had such a good off-season; I feel I have done a really good job with my personal condition and I have managed to stay healthy so far,” Rea said. “Every winter test we've done we have been working step-by-step.

“We understood at the end of last year, when we made a huge change for Qatar, I could race the bike again. So during the winter tests it was not about re-inventing the wheel. Already the ZX-10RR has given us some more potential. We were already at a high level.

“This winter was about building the package, building momentum and confidence. Now I feel like I have it so I just hope we can stay safe and bag some big points at the start of the new season.”

Rea has fond memories of competing at Phillip Island since joining Kawasaki Racing Team having claimed three victories out of four races in the past two seasons plus pole position on his Kawasaki debut in 2015.
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Kawasaki , Phillip Island , Jonathan Rea , Qatar , Kawasaki Racing
« Take me back to the WSBK Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Rea, Australian WSBK, 2017
Rea, Australian WSBK, 2017
Rea, Australian WSBK, 2017
Rea, Australian WSBK, 2017
Rea, Australian WSBK, 2017
Rea, Australian WSBK, 2017
Rea, Australian WSBK, 2017
Rea, Australian WSBK, 2017
Rea, Australian WSBK, 2017
Rea, Australian WSBK, 2017
Rea, Australian WSBK, 2017
Ramos` Kawasaki, Australian WSBK, 2017. Photo courtesy of WorldSBK
Krummenacher`s Kawasaki, Australian WSBK, 2017. Photo courtesy of WorldSBK
Sykes` Kawasaki, Australian WSBK, 2017. Photo courtesy of WorldSBK
Jesek`s Kawasaki, Australian WSBK, 2017. Photo courtesy of WorldSBK
Badovini`s Kawasaki, Australian WSBK, 2017. Photo courtesy of WorldSBK
De Angelis` Kawasaki, Australian WSBK, 2017. Photo courtesy of WorldSBK
Rea, Australian WSBK, 2017. Photo courtesy of WorldSBK

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 