*VIDEO* - Michael van der Mark talks WSBK and MotoGP

23 February 2017
Ahead of the 2017 World Superbike Championship, Crash.net catches up with PATA Yamaha's new signing Michael van der Mark to discuss expectations, Suzuka 8 Hours and MotoGP.
Ahead of the 2017 World Superbike Championship, Crash.net catches up with PATA Yamaha's new signing Michael van der Mark to discuss his expectations on the Yamaha R1, his plans to race in the Suzuka 8 Hours and a potential MotoGP outing...


Yamaha's Michael van der Mark - EXCLUSIVE... by Crash_net

Tagged as: Yamaha , Michael Van der Mark
Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
VD Mark, Australian WSBK, 2017
VD Mark, Australian WSBK, 2017
VD Mark, Australian WSBK, 2017
VD Mark, Australian WSBK, 2017
VD Mark, Australian WSBK, 2017
VD Mark, Australian WSBK, 2017
VD Mark, Australian WSBK, 2017
VD Mark, Australian WSBK, 2017
VD Mark, Australian WSBK, 2017
VD Mark, Australian WSBK, 2017
VD MArk, Australian WSBK, 2017
VD Mark, Australian WSBK, 2017
VD Mark, Australian WSBK, 2017
VD Mark, Australian WSBK, 2017
VD Mark, Australian WSBK, 2017
VD Mark`s Yamaha, Australian WSBK, 2017. Photo courtesy of WorldSBK
Alex Lowes` Yamaha, Australian WSBK, 2017. Photo courtesy of WorldSBK
Russo`s Yamaha, Australian WSBK, 2017. Photo courtesy of WorldSBK

