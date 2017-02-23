WSBK »

WSBK Australia: Sykes targets personal bests at Phillip Island

23 February 2017
Tom Sykes says he's purely focusing on improving his own results around Phillip Island to get his 2017 World Superbike season off on the front foot.
Tom Sykes says he's purely focusing on improving his own results around Phillip Island to get his 2017 World Superbike season off on the front foot after recent troubles.

Despite the Kawasaki Racing Team rider's almost ever-present place on the World Superbike rostrum since his 2013 world title triumph, Sykes has achieved just two podium finishes in eight years plus two pole positions in 2012 and 2016.

Sykes failed to convert last year's Superpole success into podiums finishing fifth and sixth in each race which immediately forced him to play catch up against Jonathan Rea.


With the recent changes to the bike and his riding style Sykes is determined to change the record this year after a productive pre-event test at the Australian circuit which saw him finish fourth on the overall timesheet.

“We lost a bit of time in these tests but it is not the end of the world not to be the fastest rider in the timesheets,” Sykes said. “The good thing is that we understand where we are and where we need to find a clear improvement. So that leaves me relaxed going into the first race weekend of the year.

“We can make improvements in every corner so if we can find those our lap times should be nicely improved too. We just need to make a good opening race weekend and leave here with more points than we have done in the recent past.”
by Haydn Cobb

