WSBK Phillip Island: Davies opens up top as WSBK 2017 begins

24 February 2017
Chaz Davies leads Jonathan Rea following the first free practice session of the 2017 World Superbike Championship season at Phillip Island.
Chaz Davies has officially started his World Superbike Championship season as he means to go on by topping the first free practice session of the 2017 season at Phillip Island.

The Welshman, bidding to secure Ducati's first WSBK title since 2011, spent much of the FP1 session in second position behind double world champion Jonathan Rea only to leapfrog his Kawasaki rival in the closing minutes with a leading 1min 30.189secs effort.

With lap times tumbling compared with this week's test sessions around the Australian venue, 2016 pace setters Ducati and Kawasaki made it a familiar top five after FP1 with Xavi Fores an eye-catching third fastest on the privateer Barni 1199R, ahead of Tom Sykes and series returnee Marco Melandri.

Alex Lowes headed up the alternative challenge on the PATA Yamaha in sixth position, ahead of leading Red Bull Honda rider Nicky Hayden and the Althea BMWs of Markus Reiterberger and Jordi Torres.

A late improvement would see Michael van der Mark ascend into the top ten on the second of the Yamaha R1s, ahead of sole MV Agusta rider Leon Camier and top rookie racer Randy Krummenacher on the Puccetti Kawasaki ZX-10R.

Elsewhere, Eugene Laverty began his World Superbike comeback with a modest run to 14th quickest, just behind Milwaukee Aprilia team-mate Lorenzo Savadori and ahead of fellow MotoGP convert Stefan Bradl in 15th.

Riding the Yamaha R1 that took him to the British Superbike Championship in 2015, Josh Brookes was 16th quickest.


Yamaha's Michael van der Mark - EXCLUSIVE... by Crash_net

Jimmy1

February 24, 2017 2:10 AM

So it looks like nobody was really sandbagging in the testing. Aprilias desperately out of pace, also Bradl is struggling. On the other hand it looks like Fores is really on fire. Could the Ducatis have the upper hand this season once again? For me the odds are 50:50 between Davies and Rea right now.


