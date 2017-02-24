Davies sets standard in Phillip Island practice

Aruba.it Ducati's Chaz Davies maintained his position atop the timesheets following Friday free practice for the opening round of the 2017 World Superbike Championship at Phillip Island.With the afternoon FP2 session proving predominately slower than this morning's FP1, though it was Jonathan Rea on the Kawasaki Racingn ZX-10R that led Marco Melandri as the chequered flag fell for the second time it was still four tenths down on Davies' earlier effort on the combined leaderboard.With the top six would remaining unchanged at the front, Davies led the way with a 1min 30.189secs effort, a tenth clear of Rea with Barni Ducati's Xavi Fores, Tom Sykes, Melandri and Alex Lowes, the latter pair improving their best time but not their positions.Lorenzo Savadori made the strongest impression between sessions, securing a spot in Superpole 2 with a rise from 13th to seventh on the Milwaukee Aprilia, with Nicky Hayden, Jordi Torres and Markus Reiterberger also through to the definitive qualifying session by rounding out the top ten.Despite ascending from FP2, Eugene Laverty and Michael van der Mark will be forced to come through Superpole 1 to ensure a spot on the front four rows after ending the day 11th and 12th respectively, as will 13th place Leon Camier despite managing just two laps all day after an early oil leak in FP1 put the MV Agusta man out of the running.Puccetti Kawasaki's Randy Krummenacher emerged as the top rookie in 14th position, ahead of ex-MotoGP riders Alex de Angelis – who suffered a fall - and Stefan Bradl, starting his WSBK career with a modest 16th on the Red Bull Honda.