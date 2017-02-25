Rea edges in front for Phillip Island qualifying

Click here for full WorldSBK FP3 results from Phillip Isladn
Jonathan Rea has topped the final free practice session at Phillip Island ahead of Superpole qualifying with a best time of 1m 30.274s to lead Marco Melandri and Xavi Fores.
Despite not setting the fastest lap of the weekend overall, which still remains with Chaz Davies from FP1 with a 1m 30.189s, the defending World Superbike champion demonstrated his immediate pace on Saturday morning with a couple of hours until the opening Superpole of 2017.
The only rider within touching distance was Aruba.it Racing Ducati's Melandri with Barni Ducati's Fores continuing to fix it with the factory Ducati and Kawasaki riders in the top five.
Davies slipped to fourth place at the end of FP3 despite showing quicker pace on Friday but stayed ahead of Tom Sykes.
Alex Lowes continued to act as the best of the chasing pack in sixth for Pata Yamaha in front of Nicky Hayden on the Red Bull Honda.
Randy Krummenacher demonstrated a timely jump in pace to go eighth in FP3 on the Puccetti Kawasaki as MV Agusta's Leon Camier and Milwauke Aprilia's Eugene Laverty rounded out the top ten.