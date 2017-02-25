Rea edges Davies in Phillip Island thriller

Jonathan Rea has got his World Superbike title defence off to the perfect start with victory at the 2017 season opener after fending off a charging Chaz Davies at the chequered flag by just 0.042s.The double World Superbike champion was part of the top seven melee which gave a frantic start to the first race of the year with Rea, Davies, Tom Sykes, Marco Melandri and Alex Lowes all enjoying stints in the lead. Melandri's race ended in frustration on lap 15 after running wide and slipping off his Aruba.it Racing Ducati.It took until the final five laps for tyre wear and performance to stretch the field and as Rea looked to steady his lead Davies produced a last-lap charge.The Aruba.it Racing Ducati rider attempted a pass for the lead at the start of the final lap but couldn't make the move stick. Rea kept the Welsh rider in check until the sprint to the finish line and narrowly held on for the opening victory.Sykes, who only dropped out of victory contention over the final two laps, completed a familiar rostrum trio in third place just over a second off team-mate Rea.Lowes put a Pata Yamaha in the mix throughout the race and only missed out on first podium since 2015 by 0.032s against Sykes.Despite failing to reach the podium, Lowes can take small comfort in being the first pole sitter with the revised race two grid formation rules introduced for 2017, while Sykes will start seventh, Davies eighth and race winner Rea in ninth.Despite a small fade over the final laps Leon Camier produced an impressive showing for MV Agusta with fifth place having held off Barni Ducati's Xavi Fores.Milwaukee Aprilia's Eugene Laverty made up for a frustrating Superpole crash to steal eighth place from Michael van der Mark at the chequered flag as Randy Krummenacher sealed a strong maiden World Superbike race by completing the top ten.Nicky Hayden wrestled the new Red Bull Honda Fireblade to 11th place ahead of Markus Reiterberger as Roman Ramos, Alex de Angelis and Stefan Bradl rounded out the points positions.