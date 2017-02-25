‘One of the strangest races I’ve been in’ – Rea

Jonathan Rea feels because of the slower race pace than predicted at the sharp end he had to race clever to win the 2017 World Superbike season opener.The defending World Superbike champion was part of the leading pack of seven riders which saw the lead change hands almost every lap until tyre wear and performance came into play in the closing stages.Rea says the slower race pace, somewhat influenced by the elbows-out action plus higher track temperatures, came as a surprise but used his race craft experience to make a late bolt in the final three laps before fending off a late charge from Chaz Davies to win by just 0.042s.“That was one of the strangest races I have ever been [in],” Rea said. “Partly because in some places the pace was slow in the 1'33s but I was wary to always stay at the front of the group and keep out of trouble. I think the furthest back I ever was third but I tried not to do too much at the front.“I knew when Chaz mounted a challenge at the end I needed to be really strong. Twice after lap ten I tried to go to the front and push the pace forwards but it did not really pan out.“With two to go I got track position and then played it clever on the final lap. We have been working hard in the off season to find some advantages.”Earlier in the day Rea stormed to pole position at the Australian circuit for race one and with the fastest lap of the race the factory Kawasaki rider makes a clean sweep of the top honours on Saturday.Due to the new World Superbike grid formation rules for race two, with the race one podium trio starting in reverse order on row three with 4th-9th promoted on to the front two rows, Rea will now need to fight from ninth place on the grid to secure a fourth straight victory at Phillip Island and a potential fifth win in the past six World Superbike races at the Australian track.