Davies opts to play long game

Chaz Davies says taking the points with second place in the 2017 World Superbike season opener shows how he's changed strategy this season after seeing a maiden Phillip Island victory remain just out of reach.The Aruba.it Racing Ducati kept his nerve and his impressive pace in the front pack during the opening two thirds of the race as up to seven riders battled for the rostrum spots.As the pace eventually stretched out over the final laps, Davies lined up a last-lap charge to attack Jonathan Rea but narrowly missed out in the sprint to the chequered flag by 0.042s.Last year Davies found himself in a similar position at the Australian track and a gamble for the race win saw him suffer a small off to lose vital points to Rea.With that experience, Davies still maintained his victory charge against the defending champion but says he played 'a bit safer' to not give up his nailed-on second place finish.“The race itself was a bit of waiting game, as always here in Phillip Island,” Davies said. “We had to look after the tyres, playing cat and mouse, and it was a good show.“I tried not to get caught too much in the battle and basically reacted to what was going on around me. We almost won, but we still lacked something on the straight. I could pass, but only after the finish line, so we'll have to try something else.“We adopted a different strategy compared with the past, a bit safer, to not give away points. That's the key at this point of the season, because more favorable tracks for us will come soon enough. But, I can't wait to have another go at it tomorrow.”Davies will hunt for a maiden win at Phillip Island in race two but will start from the middle of the third row with Jonathan Rea and Tom Sykes for company due to the new World Superbike race two grid formation rules with the race one podium trio starting in reverse order from row three.