Lowes relishes fight at the front for Pata Yamaha

Alex Lowes says he can't be too disappointed with missing out on his maiden podium with Pata Yamaha after charging into the front pack battle at the 2017 World Superbike opener at Phillip Island.The factory Yamaha rider saw his first World Superbike podium in almost two years evade him by just 0.032s after losing out to Tom Sykes in the sprint to the chequered flag, having been one of a number of riders to lead the opening race of 2017 in a frantic fight at the front.Despite his mixed feelings after the race, Lowes reflected on fourth place as a positive start to the year having already beaten his best results from 2016 (two fifth places) in this year's season opener.“I felt quite comfortable today and the race simulations that I have done allowed me to relax a bit more in the race itself,” Lowes said. “I managed to keep my speed to the end and I was a bit surprised that they were messing around a bit at the front."At one stage there were too many guys in the front group and everyone was a bit close - I did not feel very comfortable with that so I tried to push on a bit and stretch it out. It worked out quite well for me.“Unfortunately, I made a bit of mistake near the end and it dropped me back from the first three, I was able to pull them back in the last three laps but fourth place is still good.“It is easy after the race to say that I could have done a bit better but my goal was top five in the races here, and then build during the year to close the gap. But we were in the race for the podium and I just enjoyed being able to fight with the guys.”Lowes's mixed emotions with fourth place will be boosted by the fact he starts Phillip Island's race two from pole position due to the World Superbike race two grid formation rule changes.Podium trio Jonathan Rea, Chaz Davies and Sykes will start in reverse order on row three with the 4th-9th place finishers promoted up a row which sees the British rider start from pole position for the first time in his World Superbike career.