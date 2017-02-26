WSBK »

WSBK Australia: World Superbike championship standings (Round 1 of 13)

26 February 2017
World Superbikes championship standings after the opening round of the 2017 season at Phillip Island.
Riders' standings

1. Jonathan Rea Kawasaki Racing Team 50
2. Chaz Davies Aruba.it Racing Ducati 40
3. Tom Sykes Kawasaki Racing Team 26
4. Alex Lowes Pata Yamaha 26
5. Xavi Fores Barni Ducati 21
6. Leon Camier MV Agusta 19
7. Marco Melandri Aruba.it Racing Ducati 16
8. Michael van der Mark Pata Yamaha 16
9. Eugene Laverty Milwaukee Aprilia 14
10. Jordi Torres Althea BMW 9
11. Lorenzo Savadori Milwaukee Aprila 7
12. Alex de Angelis Pedercini Kawasaki 7
13. Markus Reiterberger Althea BMW 7
14. Randy Krummenacher Puccetti Kawasaki 6
15. Nicky Hayden Red Bull Honda 5
16. Roman Ramos Team Go Eleven Kawasaki 5
17. Joshua Brookes ER Motorsports Yamaha 4
18. Stefan Bradl Red Bull Honda 2

Manufacturers' standings

1. Kawasaki 50
2. Ducati 40
3. Yamaha 26
4. MV Agusta 19
5. Aprilia 15
6. BMW 12
7. Honda 6

