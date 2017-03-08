WSBK »

WSBK Thailand: ‘Quick learner’ Bradl hopeful of Red Bull Honda gains

8 March 2017
Stefan Bradl hopes his Red Bull Honda squad can produce improvements at a circuit he feels with suit the new Fireblade CBR1000RR.
WSBK Thailand: ‘Quick learner’ Bradl hopeful of Red Bull Honda gains
Stefan Bradl hopes his Red Bull Honda squad can produce improvements at a circuit he feels with suit the new Fireblade CBR1000RR better than Phillip Island as he prepares for his debut at the Chang International Circuit.

The German rider, who has made the switch from MotoGP to World Superbikes this year, made a frustrating start to his rookie campaign in the production-based series when he could only manage a pair of 15th place finishes in Australia.

Bradl heads to Thailand and a circuit he's never competed at before but is confident of improvements from both himself and the new Honda at a circuit he feels will match the new Fireblade's strengths.

“I'm looking forward to racing in Thailand as I have never been to Chang before so it's a completely new track for me,” Bradl said. “I watched some videos to get an understanding of the circuit and I am usually a quick learner, so there shouldn't be a problem.

“I hope we will be able to make a step forward in terms of performance compared to Australia and I'm pretty sure the layout of the track will suit the bike better. There's plenty new to try on the bike so we will just have to wait and see how we'll perform.”

Red Bull Honda is expected to introduce a raft of updates at the start of the European stretch of the season in Aragon including a new fuel tank and improved electronic settings.


by Haydn Cobb

