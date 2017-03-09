WSBK »

Win a pair of Donington Park WorldSBK tickets!

9 March 2017
Here's your chance to win a pair of tickets to the only UK round of the World Superbike Championship at Donington Park on 26-28 May.
Win a pair of Donington Park WorldSBK tickets!
Win a pair of Donington Park WorldSBK tickets!
Here's your chance to win a pair of tickets to the only UK round of the World Superbike Championship at Donington Park on 26-28 May, worth £100.

The opening rounds in Australia were absolute classics, with multiple lead changes in both races and incredibly close finishes. Reigning double champion Jonathan Rea took both wins by the tightest of margins, with the British riders leading the way once more.

It looks set to be an epic season, and the Donington Park round will be an unmissable event, with three days of top notch motorcycle racing action with two thrilling World Superbike races and full support action from the FIM Supersport World Championship, FIM Superstock 300 World Championship, European Superstock 1000 and several British championships.

With big screens around the venue, spectators will miss none of the action, while rider appearances in the popular Paddock Show, plus live music and entertainment on the buzzing infield campsite, will provide a real festival feel throughout the event.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets, valid for the full three day weekend to the only UK round of the Superbike World Championship at Donington Park on 26-28 May, just answer the following question:

Qualifying question: Who won the opening two races of the 2017 World Superbike Championship in Australia?

Follow this link to enter the World Superbike ticket competition

Enter by midnight on Monday 21st May for your chance to win.

Advanced tickets for the UK round of World Superbikes are on sale now, click here to book in advance.

Follow this link to enter the World Superbike ticket competition

Tagged as: Donington Park , Jonathan Rea
« Take me back to the WSBK Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Jonathan Rea, Donington Park [Credit: Donington Park]
Rea, Davies, race 2, Australian WSBK 2017
Rea, race 2, Australian WSBK 2017
Rea, race 2, Australian WSBK 2017
DAvies, Rea, race 2, Australian WSBK 2017
Rea, race 2, Australian WSBK 2017
Rea, Davies, race 2, Australian WSBK 2017
Rea, race 2, Australian WSBK 2017
Melandri, Rea, Davies, race 2, Australian WSBK 2017
Melandri, Rea, Davies, race 2, Australian WSBK 2017
Melandri, Rea, Davies, race 2, Australian WSBK 2017
Melandri, Rea, race 2, Australian WSBK 2017
Melandri, Rea, race 2, Australian WSBK 2017
Rea, race 2, Australian WSBK 2017
Rea celbrating with fans, race 2, Australian WSBK 2017
Rea celebrating with fans, race 2, Australian WSBK 2017
LAverty, Rea, race 2, Australian WSBK 2017
Rea on 3rd row of grid, race 2, Australian WSBK 2017

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 