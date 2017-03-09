Win a pair of Donington Park WorldSBK tickets!

Here's your chance to win a pair of tickets to the only UK round of the World Superbike Championship at Donington Park on 26-28 May, worth £100.
The opening rounds in Australia were absolute classics, with multiple lead changes in both races and incredibly close finishes. Reigning double champion Jonathan Rea took both wins by the tightest of margins, with the British riders leading the way once more.
It looks set to be an epic season, and the Donington Park round will be an unmissable event, with three days of top notch motorcycle racing action with two thrilling World Superbike races and full support action from the FIM Supersport World Championship, FIM Superstock 300 World Championship, European Superstock 1000 and several British championships.
With big screens around the venue, spectators will miss none of the action, while rider appearances in the popular Paddock Show, plus live music and entertainment on the buzzing infield campsite, will provide a real festival feel throughout the event.
To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets, valid for the full three day weekend to the only UK round of the Superbike World Championship at Donington Park on 26-28 May, just answer the following question:
Qualifying question: Who won the opening two races of the 2017 World Superbike Championship in Australia?
Follow this link to enter the World Superbike ticket competition
Enter by midnight on Monday 21st May for your chance to win.
Advanced tickets for the UK round of World Superbikes are on sale now, click here to book in advance.
