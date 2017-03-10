Form man Rea on top in Thai FP1

Jonathan Rea has picked up where he left off by topping the timesheets in first free practice for the second World Superbike Championship round in Thailand.
The Kawasaki rider – a double winner on the ZX-10R in Australia two weeks ago – hit the front during the latter stages of the FP1 session around the Chang International Circuit to pip Marco Melandri by 0.011secs, the Italian impressing on his first visit to the Buriram venue to go second.
His Ducati team-mate Chaz Davies was third quickest having led the way until the final few minutes, with Xavi Fores and Tom Sykes making it a familiar Ducati – Kawasaki washout in fourth and fifth.
Alex Lowes and Michael van der Mark followed up in sixth and seventh aboard the PATA Yamaha R1s, from the Althea BMWs of Jordi Torres and Markus Reiterberger, with Nicky Hayden rounding out the top ten on the Red Bull Honda.
Leon Camier, meanwhile, failed to set a time after developing technical issues on the MV Agusta, while Eugene Laverty was 12th quickest on the Milwaukee Aprilia.