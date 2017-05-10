WSBK »

Sykes ‘quietly confident’ after health improvements

10 May 2017
Tom Sykes says he's steadily recovering from a stomach illness which has hampered him for the past two rounds.
Sykes ‘quietly confident’ after health improvements
Sykes ‘quietly confident’ after health improvements
Tom Sykes says he's steadily recovering from a stomach illness which has hampered him for the past two rounds and is feeling in a strong position heading to Imola sitting second in the World Superbike riders' championship.

The Kawasaki Racing Team rider has been suffering with a digestion problem for over a month which has included multiple trips to hospital and stopped him from training and eating properly.

Sykes says breakthroughs with medication have helped his physical preparation for Imola and feels he can take the fight to team-mate Jonathan Rea and Aruba.it Racing Ducati's Chaz Davies in the title race.

“I have had some improvement in my physical condition in the run up to Imola so fingers crossed we can do a bit better job,” Sykes said. “I do feel like things have improved and I have had some medication recently, which helps with the feeling of sickness I get sometimes. So hopefully now we are headed in the right way.

“Overall I am really looking forward to Imola and we have had some good success there in the past. With recent events I am quietly confident we can try and make a strong race weekend this time. We have a good package so we will definitely be there for the fight.”

VIDEO: Shaina is back - this time to interview Tom Sykes!

Sykes has clinched two wins at Imola, a dominant double victory in 2013 on his way to the World Superbike riders' title, but is yet to win this year and is on a winless run which stretches back to race two at Laguna Seca in July 2016.

The Yorkshire rider currently trails Rea by 64 points at the top of the World Superbike championship standings but holds a 20-point advantage over Davies in third.


Imola World Superbikes preview by Crash_net
by Haydn Cobb

« Take me back to the WSBK Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Sykes, Race2, Assen WSBK 2017
Shaina Salvia, Tom Sykes [Credit: Imre Paulovits]
Jonathan Rea, Race2, Assen WSBK 2017
Jonathan Rea, Race2, Assen WSBK 2017
Mahias, Sofuoglu and Cluzel, WSS Race, Assen 2017
Cluzel, WSS Race, Assen 2017
Cluzel, WSS Race, Assen 2017
Cluzel, WSS Race, Assen 2017
Sofuoglu, WSS Race, Assen 2017
Mahias, WSS Race, Assen 2017
Cluzel, WSS Race, Assen 2017
Cluzel, WSS Race, Assen 2017
Sofuoglu, WSS Race, Assen 2017
Mahias, WSS Race, Assen 2017
Jacobsen, WSS Race, Assen 2017
West, WSS Race, Assen 2017
Stapleford, WSS Race, Assen 2017
Kyle Ryde, WSS Race, Assen 2017

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 