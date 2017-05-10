Sykes ‘quietly confident’ after health improvements

Tom Sykes says he's steadily recovering from a stomach illness which has hampered him for the past two rounds and is feeling in a strong position heading to Imola sitting second in the World Superbike riders' championship.The Kawasaki Racing Team rider has been suffering with a digestion problem for over a month which has included multiple trips to hospital and stopped him from training and eating properly.Sykes says breakthroughs with medication have helped his physical preparation for Imola and feels he can take the fight to team-mate Jonathan Rea and Aruba.it Racing Ducati's Chaz Davies in the title race.“I have had some improvement in my physical condition in the run up to Imola so fingers crossed we can do a bit better job,” Sykes said. “I do feel like things have improved and I have had some medication recently, which helps with the feeling of sickness I get sometimes. So hopefully now we are headed in the right way.“Overall I am really looking forward to Imola and we have had some good success there in the past. With recent events I am quietly confident we can try and make a strong race weekend this time. We have a good package so we will definitely be there for the fight.”Sykes has clinched two wins at Imola, a dominant double victory in 2013 on his way to the World Superbike riders' title, but is yet to win this year and is on a winless run which stretches back to race two at Laguna Seca in July 2016.The Yorkshire rider currently trails Rea by 64 points at the top of the World Superbike championship standings but holds a 20-point advantage over Davies in third.