Melandri ready for pressure at Ducati’s home round

Marco Melandri wants to use the expectation and pressure of strong results at his home round as motivation after struggling last time out at Assen.The Italian rider has enjoyed a solid but unspectacular start to his return to World Superbikes with the factory Ducati squad with five rostrums in the opening eight races to hold fourth place in the riders' championship – 14 points behind team-mate Chaz Davies.While Melandri admitted he struggled to replicate the sharp-end pace at Assen he says he's learnt from the issues and is certain of making improvements at Imola.In his four previous campaigns in the production-based series, the Italian rider's best results at his home round have been a pair of fourth place finishes for the factory BMW squad in 2013 and is determined to reach the Imola rostrum in front of his and Ducati's home fans.“Imola is a track that I really like. Aside from the chicanes, it's really magnificent with its flowing, unique corners and layout,” Melandri said. “Also, it's surrounded by nature and, geographically speaking, it's exactly half-way between my home and Ducati. So, it's a special place.“Unfortunately, for various reasons, I still haven't been able to score strong results there in Superbike, but we're heading into this round in good shape.“It's true that we struggled at Assen, but we knew it would have happened sooner or later and it still turned into a good chance to learn and improve. The expectations for our home race are surely high, which only represents another source of motivation. The pressure, if anything, is positive.”