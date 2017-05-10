WSBK »

WSBK Italy: Melandri ready for pressure at Ducati’s home round

10 May 2017
Marco Melandri wants to use the expectation and pressure of strong results at his home round as motivation after struggling at Assen.
Melandri ready for pressure at Ducati’s home round
WSBK Italy: Melandri ready for pressure at Ducati’s home round
Marco Melandri wants to use the expectation and pressure of strong results at his home round as motivation after struggling last time out at Assen.

The Italian rider has enjoyed a solid but unspectacular start to his return to World Superbikes with the factory Ducati squad with five rostrums in the opening eight races to hold fourth place in the riders' championship – 14 points behind team-mate Chaz Davies.

While Melandri admitted he struggled to replicate the sharp-end pace at Assen he says he's learnt from the issues and is certain of making improvements at Imola.

In his four previous campaigns in the production-based series, the Italian rider's best results at his home round have been a pair of fourth place finishes for the factory BMW squad in 2013 and is determined to reach the Imola rostrum in front of his and Ducati's home fans.

“Imola is a track that I really like. Aside from the chicanes, it's really magnificent with its flowing, unique corners and layout,” Melandri said. “Also, it's surrounded by nature and, geographically speaking, it's exactly half-way between my home and Ducati. So, it's a special place.

“Unfortunately, for various reasons, I still haven't been able to score strong results there in Superbike, but we're heading into this round in good shape.

“It's true that we struggled at Assen, but we knew it would have happened sooner or later and it still turned into a good chance to learn and improve. The expectations for our home race are surely high, which only represents another source of motivation. The pressure, if anything, is positive.”


Imola World Superbikes preview by Crash_net
by Haydn Cobb

« Take me back to the WSBK Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Melandri, Aragon WSBK 2017
Jonathan Rea, Race2, Assen WSBK 2017
Jonathan Rea, Race2, Assen WSBK 2017
Mahias, Sofuoglu and Cluzel, WSS Race, Assen 2017
Cluzel, WSS Race, Assen 2017
Cluzel, WSS Race, Assen 2017
Cluzel, WSS Race, Assen 2017
Sofuoglu, WSS Race, Assen 2017
Mahias, WSS Race, Assen 2017
Cluzel, WSS Race, Assen 2017
Cluzel, WSS Race, Assen 2017
Sofuoglu, WSS Race, Assen 2017
Mahias, WSS Race, Assen 2017
Jacobsen, WSS Race, Assen 2017
West, WSS Race, Assen 2017
Stapleford, WSS Race, Assen 2017
Kyle Ryde, WSS Race, Assen 2017
Caricasulo, WSS Race, Assen 2017

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 