Lowes: Imola’s like a BSB track

Alex Lowes has compared the iconic Imola circuit to tracks on the MCE British Superbike calendar due to its twisty characteristics and unforgiving nature as he continues the hunt for a first World Superbike rostrum in 2017.The Pata Yamaha rider recovered a difficult race weekend at Assen last time out with a charge from 15th on the grid to fifth place at the chequered flag in race two and is hoping to use that timely momentum boost at the first Italian round of the year.Having made strong steps forward in the development of the YZF-R1 over the past 12 months Lowes is confident of beating his results from last year at Imola – where he claimed P11 and P6 – and feels the unrelenting set-up of the Italian track resembles similar traits to a number of British tracks he grew up racing on.“Imola is a great track with lots of character and is similar to the type of tracks I grew up on in British Superbikes,” Lowes said. “We finished Assen with a positive result and I got a lot of confidence from race two so I'm excited to get to Imola with the goal of a solid weekend, looking for the best results possible.“It's also the home race for Pata so we will have a lot of support, which I am really looking forward to.”Lowes heads up the best of the rest behind the dominant factory Kawasaki and Ducati riders with fifth place in the World Superbike riders' championship, 14 points ahead of Pata Yamaha team-mate Michael van der Mark, as he aims to hunt down Marco Melandri in fourth who is 21 points ahead of Lowes after four rounds.