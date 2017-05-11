WSBK »

WSBK Italy: Lowes: Imola’s like a BSB track

11 May 2017
Alex Lowes has compared the iconic Imola circuit to tracks on the MCE British Superbike calendar due to its tight and unforgiving nature.
Lowes: Imola’s like a BSB track
WSBK Italy: Lowes: Imola’s like a BSB track
Alex Lowes has compared the iconic Imola circuit to tracks on the MCE British Superbike calendar due to its twisty characteristics and unforgiving nature as he continues the hunt for a first World Superbike rostrum in 2017.

The Pata Yamaha rider recovered a difficult race weekend at Assen last time out with a charge from 15th on the grid to fifth place at the chequered flag in race two and is hoping to use that timely momentum boost at the first Italian round of the year.

Having made strong steps forward in the development of the YZF-R1 over the past 12 months Lowes is confident of beating his results from last year at Imola – where he claimed P11 and P6 – and feels the unrelenting set-up of the Italian track resembles similar traits to a number of British tracks he grew up racing on.

“Imola is a great track with lots of character and is similar to the type of tracks I grew up on in British Superbikes,” Lowes said. “We finished Assen with a positive result and I got a lot of confidence from race two so I'm excited to get to Imola with the goal of a solid weekend, looking for the best results possible.

“It's also the home race for Pata so we will have a lot of support, which I am really looking forward to.”

Lowes heads up the best of the rest behind the dominant factory Kawasaki and Ducati riders with fifth place in the World Superbike riders' championship, 14 points ahead of Pata Yamaha team-mate Michael van der Mark, as he aims to hunt down Marco Melandri in fourth who is 21 points ahead of Lowes after four rounds.


Imola World Superbikes preview by Crash_net

by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Yamaha , Kawasaki , Ducati , Assen , Imola , Marco Melandri , lowes , alex lowes , Michael Van der Mark
« Take me back to the WSBK Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Alex Lowes, Pata Yamaha, Imola [Credit: Gold and Goose]
Jonathan Rea, Race2, Assen WSBK 2017
Jonathan Rea, Race2, Assen WSBK 2017
Mahias, Sofuoglu and Cluzel, WSS Race, Assen 2017
Cluzel, WSS Race, Assen 2017
Cluzel, WSS Race, Assen 2017
Cluzel, WSS Race, Assen 2017
Sofuoglu, WSS Race, Assen 2017
Mahias, WSS Race, Assen 2017
Cluzel, WSS Race, Assen 2017
Cluzel, WSS Race, Assen 2017
Sofuoglu, WSS Race, Assen 2017
Mahias, WSS Race, Assen 2017
Jacobsen, WSS Race, Assen 2017
West, WSS Race, Assen 2017
Stapleford, WSS Race, Assen 2017
Kyle Ryde, WSS Race, Assen 2017
Caricasulo, WSS Race, Assen 2017

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 