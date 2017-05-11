WSBK »

WSBK Italy: Hayden predicts challenging round for Red Bull Honda

11 May 2017
Nicky Hayden says 'it won't be easy' for Red Bull Honda at Imola but is keen for the team to demonstrate its full potential.
Nicky Hayden says 'it won't be easy' for Red Bull Honda at Imola but is keen for the team to demonstrate its full potential this weekend.

The former MotoGP world champion made his debut at Imola 12 months ago with P9 and P8 finishes, while new team-mate Stefan Bradl will take on his maiden outing at the iconic Italian track, and after the difficulties suffered at Assen with a broken frame in race one Hayden is relishing the chance to come back fighting.

Having struggled to extract the full potential of the new Fireblade CBR1000RR SP2 so far this season, Hayden is hopeful of development gains this weekend but is bracing for a difficult race weekend for Red Bull Honda.

“I always enjoy racing in Italy, the fans always provide a great atmosphere,” Hayden said. “After Assen we're looking forward to trying to get a good result at Imola and show the potential of our bike, which will be a great confidence boost for us. It won't be easy, but we will do our very best.”

In 2017 Red Bull Honda's best result has been Bradl's sixth place in race one at Assen – the Ten Kate Racing squad's home round – while Hayden is yet to better his seventh place result from race two in Thailand.

Honda is the second most successful manufacturer at Imola in World Superbikes with seven wins but its last victory came with Jonathan Rea's double in 2014.


Imola World Superbikes preview by Crash_net
by Haydn Cobb

