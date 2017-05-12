Rea on top in FP1 at Imola

Jonathan Rea has picked up where he left off from Assen in the opening free practice session at Imola by topping the times with Chaz Davies and Tom Sykes on identical lap times in second and third respectively.The defending World Superbike champion, who stormed to a double victory at Assen last time out, grabbed top spot in FP1 late on with a 1m 47.023s to pull out a two-tenths gap on both Davies and Sykes.The Kawasaki Racing Team rider also produced consistent 1m 47s lap times on longer runs during the session which none of his rivals were able to match, setting up a promising race weekend for the Northern Irishman.Davies grabbed second on the times due to his second fastest lap of the session having set an identical fastest time to Sykes of 1m 47.279s. Davies' team-mate Marco Melandri slotted into fourth on the times at his home round less than a tenth further back on the Aruba.it Racing Ducati.Despite a late tip-off in the session Xavi Fores claimed fifth on the timesheet ahead of Leon Camier who battled through a technical issue on the MV Agusta which lost him a chunk of track time in FP1.Pata Yamaha's Michael van der Mark grabbed seventh ahead of Jordi Torres for Althea BMW with Eugene Laverty on the Milwaukee Aprilia.Nicky Hayden was another to suffer a small fall for Red Bull Honda but held on to tenth and the preliminary automatic slot into Superpole 2 for qualifying.Alex Lowes narrowly missed out on the top ten for Pata Yamaha just 0.023s off Hayden's best effort with Leandro Mercado in 12th on the IodaRacing Aprilia.